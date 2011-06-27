  1. Home
Used 2008 Dodge Charger SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

5.0
10 reviews
The Beast!

Hemi Srt-8, 10/04/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Where do I start? In two words this car is "a beast"! The combination of the horsepower and torque on this car is ridiculously amazing! I've been driving this car for about 6 months now & it sill amazes me. Mostly no cars on the road can compete with it (there's only a few that can). Given the aggressive looks on the outside, the blazing speed on this beast, the enormous amount of space in the interior, etc. This car is like no other (its in a class all by itself). Especially when you factor in all the great features and qualities this car has for the amount of money it costs this car is among the elite. I can go on & on about this car but my best advice is to drive one and see for yourself.

Dodge charger srt8 2008 --- beast !

ben dover, 03/07/2016
SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

its black on black -black tinted windows -2008 looks new -had some recalls 2014 on airbag and the key dodge fixed it free in 1 hour and gave my new keys -- all around nice car ...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
New 2008 Super Bee owner

Girl Super Bee owner, 01/20/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I just bought the new 08 Super Bee, after owning an 07 Purple Daytona RT. Love this car. I thought the Daytona was fun. The new My Gig is awesome, and love the Blue pearl. Ride and steering feel tighter than the Daytona. I got number 046 out of 1000.

I Love It - SRT8

Neferet01, 01/24/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Dodge lady forever! I have the "SRT8". When you step on the petal, it doesn't ask any questions, it just goes. I love it. I also like the "option" of choosing auto and/or manual. I don't care to much for stick shifting and it kinda helps me. Super easy to change shifts only should you choose to. I just love the speed on this monster. It's the best car I've ever had. I would recommend it to anyone. Again, be aware...it takes off like an airplane, for real - no kidding. My husband almost missed this flight. Turns out he wants one too...

German Design wins out

007, 08/24/2008
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

When I first drove it I had already decided not to like it due to my experience with my last Dodge Police car (1982).But the exterior design is so outstanding. When I drove it it felt like my Mercedes, but has the speed of an American muscle car. Its tight, solid fast, and built. It had a mileage problem, but that was taken care of with an air induction system. 3 mpg pickup and 20 extra hp, plus it sounds good! And the transmission is outstanding. Made in Germany! I have had 6 back and neck surgeries, and these are the only adjustable seats I found that make driving a pleasure. Mine's solid black and I tinted the Windows legally black. Wow. I've got an American muscle car in a Mercedes body!

