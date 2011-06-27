Used 2017 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 Consumer Reviews

This is a whole new world of driving. Forget about gas mileage. You will automatically become 18 years old again. Drive this before you buy the 5.7. It's worth the extra money. Plenty of used ones around to save some cash. Dealer incentives if you want new. Sport Mode will probably turn this into an interstellar space ship, haven't tried it yet. I purchased a 1970 Dodge Dart 340 in 1970 which was fast. This car is faster. Exhaust rumble will wake you up. This is a mini Hellcat with more power than you will ever need. Crazy fast.

JP , 09/03/2017 T/A 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)

I was getting my American built Ram 4x4 serviced on another Factory Recall so I had some time to test drive a new Challenger T/A 392 (6.4 Hemi) 6 Speed Manual. Cloth type fabric seats were ok but non-ventilated and lacking the overall comfort of the leather or suede seats other Challengers have. Front A Pillars will challenge you to 'see' in front of you. Backing up is all but impossible without the Back Up Camera on the 8.4 Screen. The overall performance was as expected and put a smile on my face. Clutch force was agreeable with my old knees. Excellent Electronics and Nav. I guess the ONLY real issue I have with this All American Muscle Car Icon is that the Engine and Transmissions are Made in Mexico. Then, because of NAFTA, Fiat gets to ship them to Canada where the Challenger is assembled and then shipped to America for $1,047 that the Consumer has to pay. My Ram 4x4 was made in America with a Hemi Engine but American Transmission and drive train BEFORE Fiat took over Chrysler. So, FIAT now owns Chrysler/Dodge/Ram/Jeep and builds them between Mexico and Canada (some in America) and sells them here in America for $49,757 before tax, tag, and title... No thanks...I hope President Trump pulls us out of NAFTA. God Bless American Jobs and American Workers.