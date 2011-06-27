Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 Consumer Reviews

Sal , 01/08/2018 SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love this car. It's my "drive on sunny days and sunny weekends" only car. Great power, acceleration, braking, handling and looks! Yes, it's a heavy car but it has more than enough power and handles fine for a car of it's weight. Visibility is good from the inside and the tech features are state of the art. The six speed manual is smooth most of the time but it can be a bit clunky and temperamental at times. That might just be the driver though. The only negative I have about the car is the insane amount of brake dust coming from the Brembo brakes. I wash the car and clean the wheels and within 20 miles the wheels are covered with dust and darker than the rear wheels. It wipes right off but it's a pain. GREAT MUSCLE CAR!!!