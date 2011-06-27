Used 2002 Dodge Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews
good investment
Bought used with 50k miles. good fuel economy, few repairs, just the usual minor repairs. except trans. rebuild. have owned a 92, 96, 02, 04 and 06 caravan. so far, the three old ones all needed trans. repair 70k-100k. but considering other costs are very reasonable, not a big problem. since i paid just $6200 for this van and have put 40k miles on it, it's been a dream. good ride. seats could be a bit more supportive. have a 06 caravan too. it has too firm a ride, but does have more supportive seats. i am a big caravan fan. my old 96 had a four cyl 2.4 L would get 20-21 mpg in town but be prepared. caravan are cheap to buy, cheap to maintain. but they will need transmission repairs.
Best car I've ever had!!
My family has had the 2002 dodge caravan since 2004 and its been the best car we've had. It is so safe and thats what Ive loved!! its been in a car accident with the front all dented in, its been hit by the side and had 2 deer hit it and its still kickin' You will never find a more safe and reliable car in my book. I have over 225,000 miles on it and it still runs and drives great Too!!
Driving Customers Away!
I have owned two minivans. The first a 96 and now this one. Dodge/Chrysler will never see one penny from me ever again! Both vehicles I owned from them have required repair for items that are clearly a result of poor design. The 96 had the well known transmission problems that so many experienced and now my 02 is having front end problems (sway bar, pwr steering). I can understand that vehicles will have problems. However, why they will never see my money again is that they do not admit to an obvious problem and then stand behind it in terms of repair. It is actually insulting to be treated by a company as if mine is the only one showing these issues yet others share similar stories.
Dodge repairs too many
I had a few Dodge cars, all had head gasket problems that I had to pay to fix. For awhile I avoided Dodge. I liked the sport caravan so after talking to a dealer they assured me engine problems were solved. I leased for 3 years to be sure problems were really gone. After lease I purchased. During the lease time the air bag light kept coming on. I took it to the dealer at least 7 or more times for repair. Whatever they did kept the light off for a few days or up to a month. After warranty was over the light came on again. Then I took it to a non dealer repair center. They showed me the problem was the passenger airbag needed replacement They said no way would dealer not know about this.
Buyer Beware!
I bought this minivan because it fit into my budget. The Toyota and Honda were rated higher but I didn't like the way the Toyota felt and the Honda was too pricey. About 2 months past the 3 year warranty on my Caravan I started having to dole out for repairs. To date I have spent about $6,500. I think I spent $2,500 of that in year 4. The rear seat bench cup holder has broken off twice...I don't have young children who abuse it. In fact, it rarely gets used. Each repair for that has been over $100! The bearing on the sliding door has also broken 2x and I refuse to fix it again! Also had sway bar issues, power steering issues, defective spark plugs, oil leaks,...I will never buy a Dodge again
