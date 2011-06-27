Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira Sedan Consumer Reviews

never a problem daddy , 02/11/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A fine car. Inexpensive to buy (it was loaded) and to run. I never had a problem so far. It is fast, reliable and looks nice. I'ts a real pity that the company went under, because it would have been a great investment. Unfortunately now the resale value went to the pits, but its a fact unrelated to the quality of the product. I guess I'll just keep it until it dies. Report Abuse

very good car daewoo man , 03/29/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car in Aug. 2005. It has been a very good car. It now has 66000 miles on it. I have replaced the water pump though. Also the car was pulling when I push the gas and go around corners; I researched it and found that the bushings behind the front tires needed to be replaced. Overall this car has been great; the re-sale value is horrible though because of the company going out of business. The car has proven to be reliable, gas mileage around 24-26 mpg. It has very good power and pick up compared to most 4 cylinders I have driven. I would recommend it to anyone

Daewoo Nubira Jon Rose , 05/21/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful excelent, can't wait till my next Daewoo

great ride Kaspar , 04/18/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love this very spunky auto that has plenty of power and manuvers well. It gives a comfortable ride and response is very good. Has a lot A/C, P/W, P/L, power roof, alarm, keyless entry, and 4 speed automatic,etc. The seats are comfortable, a big concern for me because of my back. The versitile back seats fold down 60/40, and both my wife and daughter agree that the passenger seats are comfortable. All controlls are within comfortable reach and are placed well. Wonder why I don't see more Daewoos around. With all that it has going for it I would expectmore people would have one.