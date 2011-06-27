  1. Home
  2. Daewoo
  3. Daewoo Nubira
  4. Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

1999 Daewoo Nubira Review

Pros & Cons

  • Maxima styling.
  • Escort size, Contour price.
Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
Daewoo Nubira for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,000 - $2,337
Used Nubira for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Nubira. Sounds like a cloud formation, but it's actually the name of one of the three cars from Daewoo (pronounced DAY-woo) to debut in America this year.

The Nubira is available in two levels of trim: SX and CDX. The SX comes with power windows, locks and mirrors, as well as a height adjustable seat, air conditioning, tinted windows, alloy wheels and four-wheel disc brakes. The sole engine choice for the Nubira is a 2.0-liter with 128 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and 135 foot-pounds of torque at 2,800 rpm. All that for a mere $13,000. Floor mats are a $90 option. CDX trim buys cruise control, alloy wheels and antilock brakes, while leather seats and a moonroof are optional.

The compact Nubira is available as a four-door sedan, five-door hatchback, or wagon, and prices top out at around $16,000 for a fully-loaded wagon. The Nubira's size is about the same as a Ford Escort, though power is up with the base Ford Contour. That's a recipe for fun, since the Nubira comes with a five-speed manual transmission on both the SX and CDX trim (a four-speed automatic is optional). Add in the practicality of a hatchback or wagon, and the Nubira may be Daewoo's best shot at finding a niche in the crowded sub-$20,000 economy car market.

Now, if only buyers could haggle on the price a little?

1999 Highlights

In an attempt to lure consumers away from the likes of Honda and Toyota, the new Korean upstart fields its loaded-with-features Nubira. Air conditioner, power windows, keyless entry, four-wheel disc brakes, 129 horsepower and a funny name all come as standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Daewoo Nubira.

5(58%)
4(27%)
3(5%)
2(5%)
1(5%)
4.3
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

never a problem
daddy,02/11/2003
A fine car. Inexpensive to buy (it was loaded) and to run. I never had a problem so far. It is fast, reliable and looks nice. I'ts a real pity that the company went under, because it would have been a great investment. Unfortunately now the resale value went to the pits, but its a fact unrelated to the quality of the product. I guess I'll just keep it until it dies.
very good car
daewoo man,03/29/2006
I bought this car in Aug. 2005. It has been a very good car. It now has 66000 miles on it. I have replaced the water pump though. Also the car was pulling when I push the gas and go around corners; I researched it and found that the bushings behind the front tires needed to be replaced. Overall this car has been great; the re-sale value is horrible though because of the company going out of business. The car has proven to be reliable, gas mileage around 24-26 mpg. It has very good power and pick up compared to most 4 cylinders I have driven. I would recommend it to anyone
Daewoo Nubira
Jon Rose,05/21/2002
excelent, can't wait till my next Daewoo
Daewoo
Daewoo,12/20/2002
I love it. DO you?
See all 19 reviews of the 1999 Daewoo Nubira
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
129 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
129 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Daewoo Nubira

Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira Overview

The Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira is offered in the following submodels: Nubira Hatchback, Nubira Sedan, Nubira Wagon. Available styles include CDX 4dr Sedan, SX 4dr Hatchback, CDX 4dr Wagon, CDX 4dr Hatchback, SX 4dr Wagon, and SX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Daewoo Nubiras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Daewoo Nubira for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira.

Can't find a used 1999 Daewoo Nubiras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Daewoo Nubira for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,607.

Find a used Daewoo for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,958.

Find a used certified pre-owned Daewoo Nubira for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,693.

Find a used certified pre-owned Daewoo for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,098.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Daewoo Nubira?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Daewoo lease specials
Check out Daewoo Nubira lease specials

Related Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles