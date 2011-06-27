  1. Home
Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Nubira
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg20/28 mpg20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.0/383.6 mi.274.0/383.6 mi.274.0/383.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.13.7 gal.13.7 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm136 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm136 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower129 hp @ 5400 rpm129 hp @ 5400 rpm129 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Measurements
Length175.4 in.167.2 in.177.7 in.
Curb weight2566 lbs.2546 lbs.2694 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.19.0 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.56.1 in.56.4 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.101.2 in.101.2 in.
Width66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono65 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Khaki Beige Metallic
  • Galaxy White
  • Deep Bluish Green Metallic
  • Spinel Red
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Regatta Blue Pearl
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Galaxy White
  • Khaki Beige Metallic
  • Regatta Blue Pearl
  • Deep Bluish Green Metallic
  • Spinel Red
  • Regatta Blue Pearl
  • Galaxy White
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Deep Bluish Green Metallic
  • Khaki Beige Metallic
  • Spinel Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Gray
