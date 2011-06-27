  1. Home
  2. Daewoo
  3. Daewoo Leganza
  4. Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Leganza
Overview
See Leganza Inventory
See Leganza Inventory
See Leganza Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/26 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/447.2 mi.309.6/447.2 mi.309.6/464.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm148 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm148 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower131 hp @ 5200 rpm131 hp @ 5200 rpm131 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.183.9 in.183.9 in.
Curb weight3102 lbs.3102 lbs.3157 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.105.1 in.105.1 in.
Width70.0 in.70.0 in.70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy White
  • Spinel Red
  • Granada Black Metallic
  • Olive Silver Metallic
  • Khaki Beige Metallic
  • Spinel Red
  • Khaki Beige Metallic
  • Olive Silver Metallic
  • Granada Black Metallic
  • Deep Bluish Green Metallic
  • Galaxy White
  • Deep Bluish Green Metallic
  • Spinel Red
  • Olive Silver Metallic
  • Khaki Beige Metallic
  • Galaxy White
  • Granada Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Gray
See Leganza InventorySee Leganza InventorySee Leganza Inventory

Related Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles