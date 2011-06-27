  1. Home
  2. Daewoo
  3. Daewoo Leganza
  4. Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

1999 Daewoo Leganza Review

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant styling, low entry-level price.
  • Weak motor that doesn't quite match up with the competition. And the competition is brutal.
Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
Daewoo Leganza for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$893 - $2,274
Used Leganza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Leganza, a name purportedly derived from a combination of "Elegance" and the Italian word "Forza", is used to describe Daewoo's top-of-the-line midsize sedan. The Leganza's interior is on the small side for a midsize, or about the same as the Ford Contour.

The Leganza is powered by a 2.2-liter DOHC 16-valve engine with 131 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 148 foot-pounds of torque at 2,800 rpm. It rides on a 105.1-inch wheelbase, and measures 183.9 inches long by 70 inches wide by 56.6 inches high. Prices start at around $15,000 and reach up to over $19,000, though a six-cylinder motor is not offered.

There are three trim levels available on the Leganza: SE, SX and CDX. The SE is pretty sparse, but is the only one available with a five-speed manual transmission. Step up to the SX, and you're rewarded with a CD player, leather seats, cruise control, speed-sensitive steering and the automatic transmission. The most luxurious CDX gets a standard power driver's seat, automatic temperature control, fake wood trim, power moonroof, alloy wheels, ABS and traction control.

The Leganza's ride was tuned by British suspension expert Lotus, but it's still soft around turns and body roll is apparent. The multinational flavor of the car is enhanced when you discover that the engine is Australian, the automatic transmission is Japanese and the styling is Italian. Built in Korea, the Leganza is a strange melting pot indeed.

The biggest hurdle the Leganza faces is not Daewoo's no-haggle factory outlet sales strategy, but the extremely fierce competition in the midsize sedan segment. Competing against such entities as the Honda Accord, Ford Contour, Mazda 626, Mitsubishi Galant, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry is no small order, especially when the American buying public already knows exactly how to pronounce the names of those makes.

1999 Highlights

The whole car is new to the United States, as is the motor company that makes it.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Daewoo Leganza.

5(66%)
4(16%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A superb machine for the money!
ikrasov,08/30/2003
If you are looking for a used vehicle (Daewoo has stopped producing vehicles for North American market for now) that will last you at least another 5 years with minimal mechanical failures, then the Leganza is a perfect vehicle for you. Daewoo's Leganza is one of the most reliable vehicles out there with room inside to seat 5 in as much of or more comfort as Camry or Accord would provide.
I'm Lovin' It
LJGotsDaewoo,06/24/2007
Okay, so when people think of Daewoo they think of microwaves. This car is so much better. It was the best $26000 I spent back in 01. I love the styling, I think it looks better than a Jaguar. And me, I'm a big girl and the seat fits. The stereo is lovely. I love the bass. The fuel economy is excellent too. It usually averages 22 combined. I love my Daewoo and I will never sell it. My baby's baby's will have this car. They need to bring Daewoo back. They are good looking powerful cars. I love this car!
Great value
rgreene,06/27/2002
This vehicle represnts a great value. It is the best looking vehicle in it's class.
Outstanding Value
Dave Bee,08/01/2002
Outstanding value in an Accord/Camry sized vehicle. Extremely reliable, comfortable, well built vehicle. Will absolutely buy another one - Daewoo has a winner here.
See all 12 reviews of the 1999 Daewoo Leganza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
131 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
131 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
131 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1999 Daewoo Leganza

Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza Overview

The Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza is offered in the following submodels: Leganza Sedan. Available styles include CDX 4dr Sedan, SX 4dr Sedan, and SE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Daewoo Leganzas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Daewoo Leganza for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza.

Can't find a used 1999 Daewoo Leganzas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Daewoo Leganza for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,257.

Find a used Daewoo for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,130.

Find a used certified pre-owned Daewoo Leganza for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,403.

Find a used certified pre-owned Daewoo for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,731.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Daewoo Leganza?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Daewoo lease specials
Check out Daewoo Leganza lease specials

Related Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles