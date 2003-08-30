Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Leganza Reviews & Specs
  • 2001 Daewoo Leganza SX in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Daewoo Leganza SX

    127,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Daewoo Leganza

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5 12 Reviews
A superb machine for the money!
ikrasov,08/30/2003
If you are looking for a used vehicle (Daewoo has stopped producing vehicles for North American market for now) that will last you at least another 5 years with minimal mechanical failures, then the Leganza is a perfect vehicle for you. Daewoo's Leganza is one of the most reliable vehicles out there with room inside to seat 5 in as much of or more comfort as Camry or Accord would provide.
