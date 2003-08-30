Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 127,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,000
ikrasov,08/30/2003
If you are looking for a used vehicle (Daewoo has stopped producing vehicles for North American market for now) that will last you at least another 5 years with minimal mechanical failures, then the Leganza is a perfect vehicle for you. Daewoo's Leganza is one of the most reliable vehicles out there with room inside to seat 5 in as much of or more comfort as Camry or Accord would provide.