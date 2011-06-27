Used 1997 Chrysler Town and Country Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161618
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg14/20 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/400.0 mi.280.0/400.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG161618
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque227 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm227 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.3 l
Horsepower166 hp @ 4300 rpm166 hp @ 4300 rpm158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.39.5 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.5 in.
Rear hip Room67.8 in.67.8 in.68.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.37.2 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.1 in.64.1 in.64.1 in.
Measurements
Length199.7 in.199.7 in.186.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight4447 lbs.4257 lbs.3877 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.113.3 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Clr.
  • Light Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Taupe Frost Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Blackberry Pearl Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Maple Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Blackberry Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Clr.
  • Flame Red
  • Taupe Frost Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Blackberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Clr.
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Taupe Frost Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Flame Red
