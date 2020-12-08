Used 1997 Chrysler Town and Country for Sale Near Me

I bought this van b/c I needed more room for my 3 small children. The first thing to go wrong was the passenger sliding door. It gets stuck sometimes and is hard to open. The wipers have a mind of their own and will usually come on when I turn on the blinker. The ceiling lining is falling down. The passenger window has come off track, but the window motor is still good. I recently took it for a diagnostic check and found that my 2 sensor and EG valve needs replacing. This was the reason that my "check engine" light was on. The cd player no longer works, but the radio is still good. Aside from these flaws it's very comfortable and luxurious feeling. My kids love all the room!!

