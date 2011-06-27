Used 1990 Chrysler TC Convertible Consumer Reviews
King of the 'K' cars
I purchased my 1989 year model TC in 2/95 with 88600 miles on the odometer. It was built in 11/88. It has weathered the years well. It is Exotic red with a Ginger interior. It is equipped with the 2.2L turbo 8 valve engine with an intercooler. I have modified it by incorporating the 5 speed manual transaxle from a Dodge Daytona. With this combination, the car is a willing performer yet very easy on fuel, getting consistent fuel mileage in the 30+ MPG range. It has been an extremely reliable car, needing very little maintenance over the years beyond normal service. Major repairs have been replacement of the head gasket and timing belt as a preventive measure when I purchased the car.
AZ Blue-Saphire Metallic, by Robert
Phenomenal quality car, for someone who's very picky about the small details. Fit and finish is unreal!! Very simple clean beauty, straight lines. After 25 years of ownership, purchased with only 25K miles. Odometer broke back in 2003-2004, car sat outside in AZ for many years May 2000- Feb 2013, she's still great fun giving very nice road feel in steering, tires, etc. 168 in long (quite short) with 93 in (very short) wheelbase. Re-painted April 2014 - June 2014 in AZ (by great guy ROBERT in Phoenix/ Glendale, AZ - THANK YOU!!!). As beautifully simple as it is on the outside, it's even more so on the inside. You can run this car (and good) a long time on very little money to no money. Check the oil frequently, so you don't "throw a rod" or do some other damage, heads, etc. I did so, especially in the last few years, not so much in my earlier days when it probably wasn't needed. Manual top is nice, as very simple, and easy to use. Fiberglass hard top (not heavy, but bulky) needs a friend (MY WIFE) to lift off and place on the wheeled carrier stand that came with the car. A more ingenious person would have a hoist if your set-up is fairly permanent. 3 speed auto shifts well, but I can see a manual fitting the personality of this car now!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Quality Car
I have owned my TC for 18 years and I still enjoy driving it and always encounter people who admire it and ask questions about it. It has been extremely dependable and qualified mechanics have told me that it is an extremely well built car. My knowledge regarding automobiles is fairly extensive and I am very satisfied regarding ownership of this vechile.
Great Car-Under Valued
My 1990 TC has 68,0000 miles on it but it looks and runs like new. The interior is so plush and comfortable, it is like sitting in an easy chair. The car is built like a tank and turns heads where ever I go. I hate when people think it is a LeBaron. It has the front of a Maserati and rear of a Mercedes. A TC in good shape should go for well over $9000. If you can buy one in good condition it would be a steal for what Edmund's says it is worth.
best.car.ever.
Fabulous cars. Body and interior by Maserati (built in Modena, Italy), drive train by Chrysler. Hand made cars - body panels will not interchange. Designed by Maserati, a design concept extended to entire Chrysler line, but no Chrysler has the same wheelbase, etc.
Sponsored cars related to the TC
Related Used 1990 Chrysler TC Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner