Used 1990 Chrysler TC Convertible Consumer Reviews

King of the 'K' cars Hemi Andersen , 05/17/2009 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I purchased my 1989 year model TC in 2/95 with 88600 miles on the odometer. It was built in 11/88. It has weathered the years well. It is Exotic red with a Ginger interior. It is equipped with the 2.2L turbo 8 valve engine with an intercooler. I have modified it by incorporating the 5 speed manual transaxle from a Dodge Daytona. With this combination, the car is a willing performer yet very easy on fuel, getting consistent fuel mileage in the 30+ MPG range. It has been an extremely reliable car, needing very little maintenance over the years beyond normal service. Major repairs have been replacement of the head gasket and timing belt as a preventive measure when I purchased the car.

AZ Blue-Saphire Metallic, by Robert Mark Cole , 01/29/2016 Turbo 2dr Convertible 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Phenomenal quality car, for someone who's very picky about the small details. Fit and finish is unreal!! Very simple clean beauty, straight lines. After 25 years of ownership, purchased with only 25K miles. Odometer broke back in 2003-2004, car sat outside in AZ for many years May 2000- Feb 2013, she's still great fun giving very nice road feel in steering, tires, etc. 168 in long (quite short) with 93 in (very short) wheelbase. Re-painted April 2014 - June 2014 in AZ (by great guy ROBERT in Phoenix/ Glendale, AZ - THANK YOU!!!). As beautifully simple as it is on the outside, it's even more so on the inside. You can run this car (and good) a long time on very little money to no money. Check the oil frequently, so you don't "throw a rod" or do some other damage, heads, etc. I did so, especially in the last few years, not so much in my earlier days when it probably wasn't needed. Manual top is nice, as very simple, and easy to use. Fiberglass hard top (not heavy, but bulky) needs a friend (MY WIFE) to lift off and place on the wheeled carrier stand that came with the car. A more ingenious person would have a hoist if your set-up is fairly permanent. 3 speed auto shifts well, but I can see a manual fitting the personality of this car now! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Quality Car JLL , 03/02/2008 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I have owned my TC for 18 years and I still enjoy driving it and always encounter people who admire it and ask questions about it. It has been extremely dependable and qualified mechanics have told me that it is an extremely well built car. My knowledge regarding automobiles is fairly extensive and I am very satisfied regarding ownership of this vechile.

Great Car-Under Valued G-Man , 08/04/2010 15 of 18 people found this review helpful My 1990 TC has 68,0000 miles on it but it looks and runs like new. The interior is so plush and comfortable, it is like sitting in an easy chair. The car is built like a tank and turns heads where ever I go. I hate when people think it is a LeBaron. It has the front of a Maserati and rear of a Mercedes. A TC in good shape should go for well over $9000. If you can buy one in good condition it would be a steal for what Edmund's says it is worth.