Used 1990 Chrysler TC for Sale Near Me

1991 Chrysler TC23,590 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$14,995
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler TC
Hemi Andersen,05/17/2009
I purchased my 1989 year model TC in 2/95 with 88600 miles on the odometer. It was built in 11/88. It has weathered the years well. It is Exotic red with a Ginger interior. It is equipped with the 2.2L turbo 8 valve engine with an intercooler. I have modified it by incorporating the 5 speed manual transaxle from a Dodge Daytona. With this combination, the car is a willing performer yet very easy on fuel, getting consistent fuel mileage in the 30+ MPG range. It has been an extremely reliable car, needing very little maintenance over the years beyond normal service. Major repairs have been replacement of the head gasket and timing belt as a preventive measure when I purchased the car.
