Phenomenal quality car, for someone who's very picky about the small details. Fit and finish is unreal!! Very simple clean beauty, straight lines. After 25 years of ownership, purchased with only 25K miles. Odometer broke back in 2003-2004, car sat outside in AZ for many years May 2000- Feb 2013, she's still great fun giving very nice road feel in steering, tires, etc. 168 in long (quite short) with 93 in (very short) wheelbase. Re-painted April 2014 - June 2014 in AZ (by great guy ROBERT in Phoenix/ Glendale, AZ - THANK YOU!!!). As beautifully simple as it is on the outside, it's even more so on the inside. You can run this car (and good) a long time on very little money to no money. Check the oil frequently, so you don't "throw a rod" or do some other damage, heads, etc. I did so, especially in the last few years, not so much in my earlier days when it probably wasn't needed. Manual top is nice, as very simple, and easy to use. Fiberglass hard top (not heavy, but bulky) needs a friend (MY WIFE) to lift off and place on the wheeled carrier stand that came with the car. A more ingenious person would have a hoist if your set-up is fairly permanent. 3 speed auto shifts well, but I can see a manual fitting the personality of this car now!

