Used 2009 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews
09 limited hardtop conv.
I have the 2009 sebring hardtop convertible. I like almost all of the features of the car. It will be 2 years I have had it soon and have had no major problems with the car. The car is very quiet with the top up. The gas mileage is not so good with the 3.5l engine. The design both in and out is sharp. The plastic used on the interior trim is cheap and shows wear. The basic radio is nice, but the limited should come standard with the touch my gig dvd/cd radio. I like my car in all ways except for the basic radio.
limited convertible
i am over 6ft tall try to find a convertible that you can stretch out in and be comfortable at my height i previously owned 2 passats and there is a huge quality of interior ,sheet metal,and paint difference, but having said that it is very appealing to look at and gets great reviewns from passengers and onlookers,just don't look for a tight german ride.the car does everything well enough and the top comes down,nothing better on a summer day
dont walk away run far from it.
Chrysler has dropped the ball and kicked it a hundred miles away with this car. The four speed transmission whines at any speed over 80km/hr at which the the transfer gears and bearings have been replaced. steering rack failure and all struts and shocks and swaybar bushings. drive seat motors groans when occupied by anyone over 150lbs. evap system leaks(bad hoses, bad gas cap), spark plugs worn out at 65000km chrysler says there to be replaced at 170000km. when talking to techs at three diffrent dealers this is all common stuff on this car from 2007-20011. I have owned 9 diffrent chrysler products and this is my last. From the car to dealers to head office absolutly pathetic.
Get the HARDTOP - You'll love it!
Had it almost 2 years, 50,000 miles. Not one problem. Rides smooth (VERY American-style), the 3.5 liter engine has good power. I get 33 mpg combined. The top goes up/down in 30 seconds - smooth every time. The interior plastic is a bit cheap (as others have noted), but the seats are excellent. I have driven this from Miami to D.C and back. 15 hrs each way, and no back pain. It's a cruiser! Dead quiet with the hard-top up. No leakage during a rain or car wash. In fact, you can drive in rain with the top down, so long as you stay above 40 mph. The rain flies over you and you stay dry. People look at you like you're a nut, though. Truly fun Florida car. But it's NOT a sports car.
The Worst Car Made
I have driven both this model and the one it replaces and it seems the quality does down while the usability goes up. This is one of the worst cars I have ever driven and am ashamed to call it an American car. Chrysler should really think about doing the honorable thing and just putting itself (and our taxes) out of it misery. Drive quality = F, Confort = F Build = F. The plastic on the inside likes like it was spray painted with cheap rattle can paint and it chips off with a light fingernail. you need a phd to get the top down, the heater is too hot or too cold. the seats are terrible and there is no back seat. Don't buy this car
