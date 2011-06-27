  1. Home
Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Base Features & Specs

More about the 2007 PT Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,790
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,790
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,790
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,790
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,790
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Front head room35 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room49.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room41.4 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room41.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Front track58.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3236 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.40 cd.
Length168.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height60.6 in.
EPA interior volume84.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width67.1 in.
Rear track58.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Exterior Colors
  • Opal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,790
P195/65R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,790
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
