Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Consumer Reviews
Excellent car!
I bought mine when it was 9 months old and had 7900 miles. My most expensive repair was $350 for a sensor. It was also my only repair in my ownership of the car other than routine maintenance (battery, tires, oil change). I've owned it over 7 years. Couldn't be more pleased with it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
great 07 cruiser convertible
My wife and I bought this car slightly used 4 years ago with 23k on it..It is fun to drive,and one of the most dependable cars ever owned.The vehicle has 70k miles now and minimal maint issues.Brake pads at 50k(Approx 40.00 bucks) and cam sensor at 63k miles..( 39.00 dollar fix)Thats parts only..I do my own maint.Thats it other than a set of tires.We live in a climate with lots of snow and found this car to be unstoppable with studded snow tires on front..Yeah I know.You might be a redneck driving a convertible with studded tires in the winter.LOL.We chose this over the Beetle convertible because it has much better interior room,especially in the back seat where adults can sit comfortably
Lovin the Cruiser
I absolutley love this car. I have always drove Chev and honestly bought this car only because of the price. I bought it as a lease back. I never liked the exterior of the Cruiser and thought they were a "dime a dozen" car. There is a very good reason that you see so many on the roads.....they rock!!! Killer car, I'm driving this thing til it explodes or I die, which ever comes first.
Engine Problems leaking oil
Last Year I saw oil in my drive way, took the vehicle to a repair shop they found a leak at the crankshaft front seal. It was replaced and a week later it happened again. Chrysler was notified and they stated that this was a service problem and I would have to have it repaired at my expense (I had insurance to cover it) and it happened again and the insurance Company replaced the Engine. With further investigation we found out that other vehicles with the same engine have had these problems (Sebring/Stratus Sedan & convertibles, and some Caravans caseK93016699).The car now runs good. This was with 44,000 miles worst vehicle ever owned.
Don't buy this car!
I bought this car 3 years ago in may with 82,000 miles. A week later my fuel pump went out. then a couple months later my water pump and head gasket went out. then shortly after that my transmission went out. I have spent a lot more than it is worth in repairs in a relatively short amount of time. i swear it spends more time in the shop than on the road. Don't buy this car! Please!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the PT Cruiser
Related Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons