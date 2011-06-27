Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Consumer Reviews

Excellent car! Charley , 07/27/2015 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 41 of 41 people found this review helpful I bought mine when it was 9 months old and had 7900 miles. My most expensive repair was $350 for a sensor. It was also my only repair in my ownership of the car other than routine maintenance (battery, tires, oil change). I've owned it over 7 years. Couldn't be more pleased with it. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

great 07 cruiser convertible vwcamperman , 03/10/2012 32 of 33 people found this review helpful My wife and I bought this car slightly used 4 years ago with 23k on it..It is fun to drive,and one of the most dependable cars ever owned.The vehicle has 70k miles now and minimal maint issues.Brake pads at 50k(Approx 40.00 bucks) and cam sensor at 63k miles..( 39.00 dollar fix)Thats parts only..I do my own maint.Thats it other than a set of tires.We live in a climate with lots of snow and found this car to be unstoppable with studded snow tires on front..Yeah I know.You might be a redneck driving a convertible with studded tires in the winter.LOL.We chose this over the Beetle convertible because it has much better interior room,especially in the back seat where adults can sit comfortably

Lovin the Cruiser crazyc , 01/16/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I absolutley love this car. I have always drove Chev and honestly bought this car only because of the price. I bought it as a lease back. I never liked the exterior of the Cruiser and thought they were a "dime a dozen" car. There is a very good reason that you see so many on the roads.....they rock!!! Killer car, I'm driving this thing til it explodes or I die, which ever comes first.

Engine Problems leaking oil Harv , 07/09/2010 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Last Year I saw oil in my drive way, took the vehicle to a repair shop they found a leak at the crankshaft front seal. It was replaced and a week later it happened again. Chrysler was notified and they stated that this was a service problem and I would have to have it repaired at my expense (I had insurance to cover it) and it happened again and the insurance Company replaced the Engine. With further investigation we found out that other vehicles with the same engine have had these problems (Sebring/Stratus Sedan & convertibles, and some Caravans caseK93016699).The car now runs good. This was with 44,000 miles worst vehicle ever owned.