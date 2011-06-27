Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Convertible Consumer Reviews
Excellent car!
I bought mine when it was 9 months old and had 7900 miles. My most expensive repair was $350 for a sensor. It was also my only repair in my ownership of the car other than routine maintenance (battery, tires, oil change). I've owned it over 7 years. Couldn't be more pleased with it.
great 07 cruiser convertible
My wife and I bought this car slightly used 4 years ago with 23k on it..It is fun to drive,and one of the most dependable cars ever owned.The vehicle has 70k miles now and minimal maint issues.Brake pads at 50k(Approx 40.00 bucks) and cam sensor at 63k miles..( 39.00 dollar fix)Thats parts only..I do my own maint.Thats it other than a set of tires.We live in a climate with lots of snow and found this car to be unstoppable with studded snow tires on front..Yeah I know.You might be a redneck driving a convertible with studded tires in the winter.LOL.We chose this over the Beetle convertible because it has much better interior room,especially in the back seat where adults can sit comfortably
A Lot of Car for Not A Lot of Money
If you're looking for a well appointed convertible but want to keep your purchase in the low teens, look no further than the Pt Cruiser Touring with the 2.4L turbo 4 cylinder. Build quality, ride, and handling are very good. The 4cyl is a little rough at idle but has good acceleration due to the turbo. The convertible has a heavy car feel to it. At highway speeds, the car is suprisingly quiet with the top down. You can carry on a conversation without shouting and/or listen to the radio. The PT has a real backseat for two, and the trunk is adequate. While retro styled cars are past their prime(the reason why the price is so low), the Pt is still very attractive and very fun to drive.
The whole truth and nothing but...
Ok so here is the truth about my 2007 convertible pt cruiser base model black. I bought the car brand new in 2007 and just recently traded it for a Nissan Maxima ONLY because my family complained we needed more space. I loved the car and wish I could have kept it too! pros: fun, cute, no mechanical issues ever cons: not much room inside, bad on gas.. i did have a tear in my carpet which is odd it was barely driven... and my visor broke off one morning just simply opening it, guess the plastic was cold. For the price its an fantastic little car! I bought it at 27 years old and was so much fun. Now it was to hold my son and husband... just not enuff space.. but I will miss the "turtle"
LOVE MY PT CONVERTIBLE
I love my 2007 PT Cruiser Convertible. I've had it for 3 and 1/2 years and have put a little over 18,000 carefree miiles on it. Well, the CD player has had a CD stuck in it since it was a month old and the front wheels love brake dust... but that was a homemade CD - so maybe it was our fault, and I don't mind cleaning the wheels (very easily done.) The only bad thing about the car is the gas mileage. My other car is a Lincoln Town car, and it averages around 14 MPG (in a very hilly area just outside of Pittsburgh, PA). My PT with a 4 cyl only averages 17MPG. I was thinking it was because I only drive it on such a limited basis (but after reading the reviews - I have discovered diff.)
