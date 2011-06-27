Used 1991 Chrysler New Yorker Consumer Reviews
Luv It!!!
I LOVE my car!!!. I sell Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep and I have to tell you, this New Yorker beats the comfort of these new beasts....Hands down. There was a small problem with the shift sensing system...but aside from that...this car is a comfy trooper. It took me to Las Vegas and back and I felt like I was driving in a recliner on clouds the WHOLE trip. I love this car!!!
new car
Car runs great but but but the electrical system is in need of help.
1991 New Yorker Salon
I like this car a lot. Had to replace the waterpump at 41000- it's been sitting for a year and the bearings probably rusted. Aparently it's tricky to get the accessory belt correctly on for this car. The place that replaced the waterpump for me didn't get it right so I had to take it to another shop. If you notice smell of burnt rubber from the belt and the heat gauge goes up too high and the A/C isn't working anymore, they just need to get the belt on right- nothing else. The shift shock from the transmission is very noticable- old technology I guess. It's stupid that the waterpump is on the serpentine belt- that's for accessories only. It has a timing chain not a belt which is nice.
Sponsored cars related to the New Yorker
Related Used 1991 Chrysler New Yorker info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner