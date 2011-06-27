Used 1991 Chrysler New Yorker Salon Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque183 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length193.6 in.
Curb weight3348 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base104.5 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Champagne Metallic
