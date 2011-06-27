Estimated values
1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-T Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,193
|$1,607
|$1,834
|Clean
|$1,053
|$1,423
|$1,624
|Average
|$775
|$1,055
|$1,206
|Rough
|$496
|$687
|$788
Estimated values
1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$892
|$1,382
|$1,648
|Clean
|$788
|$1,224
|$1,460
|Average
|$579
|$908
|$1,084
|Rough
|$371
|$591
|$709