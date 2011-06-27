Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,681
|$2,165
|$2,452
|Clean
|$1,525
|$1,966
|$2,221
|Average
|$1,211
|$1,567
|$1,759
|Rough
|$898
|$1,168
|$1,297
Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,582
|$2,032
|$2,298
|Clean
|$1,434
|$1,844
|$2,081
|Average
|$1,140
|$1,470
|$1,648
|Rough
|$845
|$1,096
|$1,215
Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,581
|$2,030
|$2,297
|Clean
|$1,433
|$1,843
|$2,080
|Average
|$1,139
|$1,469
|$1,647
|Rough
|$845
|$1,095
|$1,214
Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION Red Line 4dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,722
|$6,134
|$6,967
|Clean
|$4,283
|$5,569
|$6,311
|Average
|$3,403
|$4,439
|$4,998
|Rough
|$2,524
|$3,309
|$3,684
Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,520
|$1,974
|$2,242
|Clean
|$1,378
|$1,792
|$2,030
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,428
|$1,608
|Rough
|$812
|$1,064
|$1,185
Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,624
|$2,121
|$2,415
|Clean
|$1,473
|$1,926
|$2,187
|Average
|$1,170
|$1,535
|$1,732
|Rough
|$868
|$1,144
|$1,277
Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,706
|$2,184
|$2,468
|Clean
|$1,547
|$1,983
|$2,235
|Average
|$1,229
|$1,580
|$1,770
|Rough
|$912
|$1,178
|$1,305
Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,635
|$2,100
|$2,375
|Clean
|$1,483
|$1,907
|$2,151
|Average
|$1,179
|$1,520
|$1,704
|Rough
|$874
|$1,133
|$1,256
Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,762
|$2,249
|$2,538
|Clean
|$1,598
|$2,042
|$2,299
|Average
|$1,270
|$1,627
|$1,820
|Rough
|$942
|$1,213
|$1,342