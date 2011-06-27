  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn ION
  4. Used 2006 Saturn ION
  5. Appraisal value

2006 Saturn ION Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,681$2,165$2,452
Clean$1,525$1,966$2,221
Average$1,211$1,567$1,759
Rough$898$1,168$1,297
Sell my 2006 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you
Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,582$2,032$2,298
Clean$1,434$1,844$2,081
Average$1,140$1,470$1,648
Rough$845$1,096$1,215
Sell my 2006 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you
Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,581$2,030$2,297
Clean$1,433$1,843$2,080
Average$1,139$1,469$1,647
Rough$845$1,095$1,214
Sell my 2006 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you
Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION Red Line 4dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,722$6,134$6,967
Clean$4,283$5,569$6,311
Average$3,403$4,439$4,998
Rough$2,524$3,309$3,684
Sell my 2006 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you
Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,520$1,974$2,242
Clean$1,378$1,792$2,030
Average$1,095$1,428$1,608
Rough$812$1,064$1,185
Sell my 2006 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you
Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,624$2,121$2,415
Clean$1,473$1,926$2,187
Average$1,170$1,535$1,732
Rough$868$1,144$1,277
Sell my 2006 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you
Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,706$2,184$2,468
Clean$1,547$1,983$2,235
Average$1,229$1,580$1,770
Rough$912$1,178$1,305
Sell my 2006 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you
Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,635$2,100$2,375
Clean$1,483$1,907$2,151
Average$1,179$1,520$1,704
Rough$874$1,133$1,256
Sell my 2006 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you
Estimated values
2006 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,762$2,249$2,538
Clean$1,598$2,042$2,299
Average$1,270$1,627$1,820
Rough$942$1,213$1,342
Sell my 2006 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Saturn ION on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Saturn ION with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,378 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,792 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Saturn ION is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Saturn ION with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,378 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,792 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Saturn ION, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Saturn ION with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,378 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,792 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Saturn ION. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Saturn ION and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Saturn ION ranges from $812 to $2,242, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Saturn ION is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.