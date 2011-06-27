Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great car!! bluefrog2 , 08/01/2011 42 of 44 people found this review helpful I felt compelled to review based upon a touch of misinformation I've seen out there; if you want this car you should have no worries about buying a well-maintained one. I was not looking for this car but, when I found it I instantly fell in love! The car is fun to drive, plenty powerful (you won't be beating Corvettes in it - if you want to race high-power sports cars get something else), and handles much better than my BMW 330 did. Two issues I'd like to speak to: the engine mechanicals are a bit loud - relax, you're not about to throw a rod! Rearward visibility obviously isn't like a mini-van, but you'll acclimate to it quickly. If you want one, buy one, you be glad you did! Report Abuse

I LOVE THIS CAR!!!! manoelramon , 11/18/2012 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I am very proud for having this car.. it is almost 2 years and I NEVER had one single problem... the car is beautiful.. the people really asked about the car, turns the head.. and ride.. dude.. the ride is cool.. very fast ... very safe.. 80% of this car is a mercedez slk.. I change the oil myself because it requires 0w40 and it is cheaper if I do it myself.. the car is very confortable.. my friend has a porshe carrera and sorry porshe lovers!!! this car is much more comfortable comparing to the hard porshe... I will keep this car with me forever.. it is one of few 20.000 cars that arrives in USA... LOVE IT!!

Amazing Sports Car Crossfire Trail , 06/18/2008 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Granted, Chrysler only lent its name to this car for, without a doubt it is a thoroughbred. with a few performance modifications and a few changes here and there, you have a world class sports car. There is no doubt about who built this car, it's German heritage shines through in performance and design. Simply stated, this car is absolutely fantastic from its brilliant skin to it's impressive manners and a plush interior that isn't found in many cars 3 times it's price. I'm in love with motoring all over again.

Luv my crossfire Sonny , 05/16/2016 2dr Sports Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Bought this car as a retirement present for myself....I bought one that was extremely well taken care of.....my wife and I use it for a Sunday ride to church.....summer night time visits to the taste freeze ice cream....no matter were we go people always inquire about it....it runs really well and has plenty of power for me. I got a manuel 6 speed on the floor and love going through the gears again...my wife and I enjoy going through the windy country roads...this car is fun fun fun....get one if you can and have some fun and feel like a kid again. Still luv it 2017......no problems still luv it 2018...summer fun Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value