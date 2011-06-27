Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great car!!
I felt compelled to review based upon a touch of misinformation I've seen out there; if you want this car you should have no worries about buying a well-maintained one. I was not looking for this car but, when I found it I instantly fell in love! The car is fun to drive, plenty powerful (you won't be beating Corvettes in it - if you want to race high-power sports cars get something else), and handles much better than my BMW 330 did. Two issues I'd like to speak to: the engine mechanicals are a bit loud - relax, you're not about to throw a rod! Rearward visibility obviously isn't like a mini-van, but you'll acclimate to it quickly. If you want one, buy one, you be glad you did!
I LOVE THIS CAR!!!!
I am very proud for having this car.. it is almost 2 years and I NEVER had one single problem... the car is beautiful.. the people really asked about the car, turns the head.. and ride.. dude.. the ride is cool.. very fast ... very safe.. 80% of this car is a mercedez slk.. I change the oil myself because it requires 0w40 and it is cheaper if I do it myself.. the car is very confortable.. my friend has a porshe carrera and sorry porshe lovers!!! this car is much more comfortable comparing to the hard porshe... I will keep this car with me forever.. it is one of few 20.000 cars that arrives in USA... LOVE IT!!
Amazing Sports Car
Granted, Chrysler only lent its name to this car for, without a doubt it is a thoroughbred. with a few performance modifications and a few changes here and there, you have a world class sports car. There is no doubt about who built this car, it's German heritage shines through in performance and design. Simply stated, this car is absolutely fantastic from its brilliant skin to it's impressive manners and a plush interior that isn't found in many cars 3 times it's price. I'm in love with motoring all over again.
Luv my crossfire
Bought this car as a retirement present for myself....I bought one that was extremely well taken care of.....my wife and I use it for a Sunday ride to church.....summer night time visits to the taste freeze ice cream....no matter were we go people always inquire about it....it runs really well and has plenty of power for me. I got a manuel 6 speed on the floor and love going through the gears again...my wife and I enjoy going through the windy country roads...this car is fun fun fun....get one if you can and have some fun and feel like a kid again. Still luv it 2017......no problems still luv it 2018...summer fun
Awesome car for the price
Bought the 04 model because everything was standard that year. Not a daily driver for a guy 6'3 (6'0 probably the limit) but I bought it for weekend use on backroads and getaways . I like it's uniqueness in my area and it's rarity in the world. Yes you can find better performers, but not for less the double what i paid. The brakes approach supercar status with it's stopping power and the Mercedes drivetrain is a big plus. My car has 93k on it but most of those miles were between 04 and 2012 so I had it inspected by my mechanic and he found no issues. A fun car and well worth the price if your looking for a coupe on a budget.
