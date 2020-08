Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire for Sale Near Me

Fairway Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona

Get the fun rolling with our 2004 Chrysler Crossfire Coupe in a striking Black exterior finish! Powered by a 3.2 Liter V6 that delivers 215hp on command while perfectly paired with a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission for passing authority. This Rear Wheel Drive coupe offers quick acceleration and nearly 28mpg on the open road while accented by sleek aluminum wheels and heated mirrors. Slide into our Crossfire, enjoy comfortable leather heated front seats and play your favorite music over the premium stereo system via CD/AM/FM radio. Enjoy the convenience of multi-zone air conditioning, a tire pressure monitor display, keyless entry, locking glove box, and automatic headlights. This Chrysler Crossfire is as secure as it is stylish, offering you a wealth of safety features. Security system, multiple airbags, traction and stability controls, brake assist, and a dual note horn are included to give you peace of mind. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! All our Vehicles undergo a thorough Safety and Mechanical inspection prior to being offered for sale by local certified mechanics and necessary repairs are completed. A copy of our inspection report is published online in our vehicle photos. A Gold Standard Automotive Network Service Contract is purchase for you through our document fee, the service contract covers Engine, Transmission, Drive Axle Assembly, Cooling System and Fuel System for 4 Months and 4000 miles, Longer terms and more coverage available at additional cost. Limits of Liability apply. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE through a variety of lenders depending on your credit history and down payment. Service Contracts are available on most cars also at competitive rates. We accept trade-ins and we will buy your car even if you don’t buy ours. Document Fee of $495 is used to purchase service contracts when Manufacturer’s warranty does not apply. Trades are welcomed.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3AN69L74X018969

Stock: CMKP2575

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020