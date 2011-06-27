  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Crossfire
  4. Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(210)
Appraise this car

2004 Chrysler Crossfire Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek and sexy styling, exceptional handling dynamics, quiet interior, long list of standard features.
  • Needs more low-end torque, steering not as precise as its competitors, interior surfaces feel cheap, controls aren't completely intuitive.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Chrysler Crossfire for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price
$8,789
Used Crossfire for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

DaimlerChrysler's first attempt at infusing a Chrysler product with Mercedes underpinnings and heritage results in a fun-to-drive coupe with stunning looks.

Vehicle overview

Chrysler sales have increased nearly four times since 1991. With momentum building, DaimlerChrysler has set an aggressive sales goal for its Chrysler brand. It believes it can boost sales another 40 percent by the end of 2004 by introducing several exciting new models that capture the public's attention in segments and price ranges that Chrysler has never attempted in the past. The Crossfire sport coupe is just such a car. With its dashing good looks and healthy dose of German engineering courtesy of Mercedes-Benz, the Crossfire certainly isn't your mother's aging Chrysler sedan. Instead, the Crossfire is poised to remake Chrysler's image in a bold, new way. Two years ago, Chrysler proudly unveiled the Crossfire concept car at the 2001 North American International Auto Show. After receiving favorable reaction from the automotive press and consumers, the new sport coupe was put on the fast track -- scheduled to start production for the 2004 model year. Chrysler's engineering team got busy immediately, and the production version was unveiled at the 2002 Los Angeles Auto Show. Chrysler believes the Crossfire coupe will attract new buyers -- consumers who have traditionally purchased luxury import models. Reaping the benefits of its Mercedes-Benz corporate ties, the Crossfire is the first true Mercedes-Chrysler collaborative effort, featuring 39 percent Mercedes-Benz technology. That figure alone should catch established import buyers' attention, along with the fact that the Crossfire is based on its corporate cousin-- the SLK roadster. The Crossfire name is derived from one of its many distinctive design cues: the character line that runs along the Crossfire's sides from front to rear. The "X" that is created when the line crosses to a negative formation as it moves through the car's rear fender is the "cross." Other interesting design elements that enhances the car's windswept look are the six "speed" lines that run the length of the car's hood, and the center spine line that moves over the length of not only the exterior, but through the interior as well. Interior lines were set to focus attention down the road, and the distinctive center line even cuts through the center console. After driving the Crossfire, we can say that we wish it had more low-end torque, slightly better steering feel and less plastic and better ergonomics in the cabin, but we can't deny how much fun the car is on twisty roads, or how upscale it feels when cruising along coastal highways. We also can't deny the surprised expressions from mesmerized onlookers when we told them how much the car cost. So despite all the infighting, quarterly red ink and lingering lawsuits from angry stockholders, this whole "merger of equals" thing between Chrysler and German automaker Daimler just might pan out. And even if it doesn't, the Crossfire is proof that we'll see some interesting product in the meantime. Need something pretty to look at and fun to drive? Perhaps it's time for a visit to the Chrysler dealer.

2004 Chrysler Crossfire models

Chrysler is so confident in the Crossfire's overall package that only one trim level is available and the options list is short. Standard features include leather upholstery; heated, power seats; manual dual-zone climate controls; one-touch power windows; and a 240-watt stereo with a CD player. The standard wheel/tire arrangement calls for 18s in front (with 225/40ZR18 Michelin Pilots) and 19s in back (with 255/35 rubber); buyers can get all-season tires as a low-cost option.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, Chrysler introduces an all-new sport coupe called the Crossfire. The first true product of the Mercedes-Chrysler collaborative effort, the Crossfire is designed to lure traditional luxury import buyers away from the likes of Acura, Infiniti and Audi and into a Chrysler showroom instead.

Performance & mpg

The sole engine choice is the Mercedes-engineered 3.2-liter, SOHC V6 -- it produces 215 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque. Buyers have their choice of a slick-shifting six-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automatic.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes four-wheel antilock brakes with BrakeAssist, side airbags, traction control and stability control. Crash test scores for the Crossfire are not yet available.

Driving

Like the Mercedes' SLK roadster, with which it shares its engine, the Crossfire is quick but certainly not fast. Low-end torque is not plentiful, and most of the usable power is available between 3,000 and 5,000 rpm. The delivery is smooth throughout, however, and the slick shifting six-speed makes it fun to mix up the gears in order to keep the engine primed and ready. The Crossfire's stiff body structure and oversized tires give it crisp handling characteristics when exercised on back roads. We'd like a little more communication from the steering, but as it is, this sport coupe is a delight to drive. And on those occasions when you merely want to cruise down the highway, the Crossfire obliges with a smooth and quiet ride.

Interior

If you're considering a Crossfire for reasons beyond pure performance, you'll be pleasantly surprised by its comfortable and quiet cabin. Entry and exit take some getting used to because of the low roof that curves down to meet the side windows, but once inside, headroom is plentiful due to the car's domed shape. And the standard high-backed, leather bucket seats emblazoned with the Chrysler logo are easy to slide into. Because of the car's swooping shape, rearward visibility is severely hampered. The handsome two-tone cockpit is accented with metallic trim and certainly personifies the Mercedes-Benz heritage. Peer closer and you'll see that most of the trim is merely silver plastic; the brushed metal shift knob for the six-speed is a notable exception. Moreover, some of the controls, such as the radio's numerous unlabeled buttons, are difficult to use. The 7.6 cubic feet of cargo space won't hold more than a couple of suitcases, but then, such is the reality when choosing to drive a two-seater coupe.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chrysler Crossfire.

5(85%)
4(11%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
210 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 210 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car!!
bluefrog2,08/01/2011
I felt compelled to review based upon a touch of misinformation I've seen out there; if you want this car you should have no worries about buying a well-maintained one. I was not looking for this car but, when I found it I instantly fell in love! The car is fun to drive, plenty powerful (you won't be beating Corvettes in it - if you want to race high-power sports cars get something else), and handles much better than my BMW 330 did. Two issues I'd like to speak to: the engine mechanicals are a bit loud - relax, you're not about to throw a rod! Rearward visibility obviously isn't like a mini-van, but you'll acclimate to it quickly. If you want one, buy one, you be glad you did!
I LOVE THIS CAR!!!!
manoelramon,11/18/2012
I am very proud for having this car.. it is almost 2 years and I NEVER had one single problem... the car is beautiful.. the people really asked about the car, turns the head.. and ride.. dude.. the ride is cool.. very fast ... very safe.. 80% of this car is a mercedez slk.. I change the oil myself because it requires 0w40 and it is cheaper if I do it myself.. the car is very confortable.. my friend has a porshe carrera and sorry porshe lovers!!! this car is much more comfortable comparing to the hard porshe... I will keep this car with me forever.. it is one of few 20.000 cars that arrives in USA... LOVE IT!!
Amazing Sports Car
Crossfire Trail,06/18/2008
Granted, Chrysler only lent its name to this car for, without a doubt it is a thoroughbred. with a few performance modifications and a few changes here and there, you have a world class sports car. There is no doubt about who built this car, it's German heritage shines through in performance and design. Simply stated, this car is absolutely fantastic from its brilliant skin to it's impressive manners and a plush interior that isn't found in many cars 3 times it's price. I'm in love with motoring all over again.
Luv my crossfire
Sonny,05/16/2016
2dr Sports Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
Bought this car as a retirement present for myself....I bought one that was extremely well taken care of.....my wife and I use it for a Sunday ride to church.....summer night time visits to the taste freeze ice cream....no matter were we go people always inquire about it....it runs really well and has plenty of power for me. I got a manuel 6 speed on the floor and love going through the gears again...my wife and I enjoy going through the windy country roads...this car is fun fun fun....get one if you can and have some fun and feel like a kid again. Still luv it 2017......no problems still luv it 2018...summer fun
See all 210 reviews of the 2004 Chrysler Crossfire
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2004 Chrysler Crossfire
More About This Model

DaimlerChrysler has set an aggressive sales goal for its Chrysler brand. During the past decade, sales have increased nearly four times the 1991 total sales figure, and Chrysler doesn't intend to rest on its laurels anytime soon. Instead, it believes it can boost sales another 40 percent by the end of 2004. How? By introducing exciting new models that capture the public's attention in segments and price ranges that Chrysler has never attempted in the past. The Crossfire is just such a car. With its rakish good looks and healthy dose of German engineering courtesy of corporate cousin Mercedes-Benz, the Crossfire is poised to remake Chrysler's image in a bold new way.

Twenty-four short months ago, Chrysler proudly unveiled the Crossfire concept car at the 2001 North American International Auto Show. After garnering favorable reaction from the automotive press and consumers alike, it was put on the fast track -- scheduled to start production for the 2004 model year. Chrysler's engineering team got busy immediately, and the production version was unveiled at the 2002 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Chrysler believes the Crossfire coupe will attract new buyers -- consumers who have traditionally purchased luxury import models. Reaping the benefits of its Mercedes-Benz corporate ties, the Crossfire is the first true Mercedes-Chrysler collaborative effort, featuring 39 percent Mercedes-Benz technology. That figure alone should catch established import buyers' attention.

The Crossfire name is derived from one of its many distinctive design cues -- the character line that runs along the Crossfire's sides from front to rear. The "X" that is created when the line crosses to a negative formation as it moves through the car's rear fender is the "cross." Since the name "Crossover" wasn't an option, the Chrysler engineers joked, Crossfire seemed to fit Chrysler's hope for the sports car's success.

Other interesting design elements that enhance the car's windswept look are the six "speed" lines that run the length of the car's hood, and the center spine line that moves over the length of not only the exterior, but through the interior as well. Interior lines were set to focus attention down the road, and the distinctive center line even cuts through the center console.

The Crossfire's high belt line was designed to minimize glass surfaces and give the driver a feeling of being inside a protected cockpit instead of in an average car. Chrysler Senior Designer Glenn Abbott says, "This is a car that you wear, not just ride in." Abbott adds, "The soul of a sports car is how the body relates to the wheels," and the Crossfire was designed to sport cast-aluminum rear wheels that are slightly larger than the front wheels in order to give the rear-wheel-drive car a more aggressive stance.

Other unique styling elements include metallic-finished side air louvers and a retractable spoiler that pops up to improve stability when the Crossfire hits 60 miles per hour. The Crossfire's spoiler is a first for Chrysler, and a mark of its intention for the Crossfire to be regarded as a true sports car. The monotone exterior is finished with satin silver door handles, and a new chrome Chrysler winged emblem caps the entire width of the vehicle's large front grille.

With a 3.2-liter, SOHC V6 engine that produces 215 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque, the Crossfire is more than just a looker. The standard six-speed manual transmission can be replaced with an optional five-speed adaptive automatic instead, but after experiencing both versions, we recommend the six-speed manual, if only because it's more exciting to work your way through all six gears in true sports car fashion.

Like the Mercedes' SLK roadster, with which it shares its engine, the Crossfire is quick on its feet but certainly not fast. There's a good strong pull off the line, but after that the engine's power curve flattens out quickly. The delivery is smooth throughout, however, and the slick shifting six-speed makes it fun to mix up the gears to keep it primed and ready.

The Crossfire relies on old-tech recirculating ball steering instead of the more modern rack-and-pinion setup favored by most new cars. We didn't feel cheated by the dated technology since the steering was precise as we wound through the turns on our test-drive route, taking each twist as quickly as the wet pavement would allow. The standard Electronic Stability Control and all-speed traction control ensured that even if the tires did begin to slip we weren't likely to notice it.

Chrysler claims that this joint European/American-developed vehicle is twice as stiff as a Porsche Boxster, and even stiffer than a Porsche 911. We agree that the sports car handles well, and we're also grateful that the rigidity and handling prowess don't translate into a jaw-jarring experience. The Crossfire's touring suspension provided a far more comfortable ride than our current long-term 350Z Track model. The Crossfire is a car in which you could eagerly offer your grandmother a ride, without worrying about the excessive wear and tear on her dentures.

Grandma would appreciate the Crossfire's interior as well, as it's easy to slide into the leather high-backed bucket seats, emblazoned with the Chrysler logo. The handsome two-tone leather cockpit with metallic trim screams Mercedes-Benz, while the heated eight-way power driver's and four-way power passenger's chairs offer wide, flat seating areas. There is too little lower bolstering for our curve-hugging taste, but the supportive seat backs allow both the driver and passenger to remain comfortable -- although taller passengers may find the 7.6 inches of seat travel a little short.

Other cabin amenities include power one-touch down windows for the driver and passenger, a telescoping steering column, dual-zone semiautomatic air conditioning and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. When planning a weekend getaway in the Crossfire, better pack light. The 7.6 cubic feet of cargo space won't hold more than a couple of suitcases, but then, such is the reality when choosing to drive a two-seater coupe.

With a substantial list of standard equipment, Crossfire options are few, or actually, just two: a five-speed automatic transmission instead of six-speed manual or Continental all-season tires instead of the standard Michelin performance rubber. Chrysler says the performance tires are unique to the Crossfire, and the new all-season tires are the first factory offered Z-rated (for higher speed) all-season tires on the market.

With first-class looks and fine handling characteristics, the Crossfire is sure to turn even the most jaded import loyalists' heads. Although pricing has yet to be announced, the fact that the Crossfire will be built using a significant percentage of Mercedes-quality components means that it will probably cost more than the average Chrysler buyer is used to spending. But even though we feel the Crossfire will be well worth the premium, the elevation of the Chrysler brand is unlikely to come without a noticeable increase in price.

Crossfire production began in Germany this past January, with the factory building both right- and left-hand drive vehicles to be sold worldwide. The sport coupe goes on sale simultaneously this summer in both the United States and Germany.

Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire Overview

The Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire is offered in the following submodels: Crossfire Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Sports Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A), and 2dr Sports Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire Base is priced between $8,789 and$8,789 with odometer readings between 70155 and70155 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Chrysler Crossfires are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chrysler Crossfire for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Crossfires listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,789 and mileage as low as 70155 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire.

Can't find a used 2004 Chrysler Crossfires you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Crossfire for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,885.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $13,258.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Crossfire for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,540.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,770.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Chrysler Crossfire?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Crossfire lease specials

Related Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles