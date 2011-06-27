Used 1999 Chrysler Cirrus Consumer Reviews
1999 Chrysler cirrus
I worked all summer to get a car and the 99 Chrysler cirrus was the one i bought. It has been the most reliable car anyone in my family has owned. i get between 25-30 MPG, and i have a slight oil and transmission leak but its no big deal right now. the Cirrus has wonderful handling, and it is definitely built for short people .
Dependable
I bought this car in 2003 with 86,000 miles and drove it to 204,000 very little repairs. I traded it on a 2015 200C and it was still running strong. The best car I have ever owned.
Amazing car
Got this as my first car. Bought from my uncle who babied it everywhere and kept it maintained. It had 130k when i bought it just over a year ago year ago. Now has 155k and still counting. Replaced struts and ball joints at 140k which is a fairly common repair. One blower motor resistor. Being a 17 year old country boy, i knew my way around a car. I BEAT this car to no end. I chirp the tires about 5 days a week every week. Ive topped it at about 115, feels scary as any sedan should! Ive left massive burnouts and clouds of smoke behind me. My car has been up to the doors in mud. Been thru a foot of water. Jumped a few RR tracks...doesnt skip a beat! Quick acceleration, great handling. LOVE IT
Great Buy
I bought my LXI in 2003 with 86,000 miles it has 151,000 now and runs great. It has been one of the best cars I ever owned. We like the style. It does not look 11 years old.
Amazing
I got the cirrus as my first car. It is simply amazing, I love the power it has and it looks great. The car has had barely any problems, usually cheap fixes and it has minor rust issues. I got it with about 75000 on it and now its at 80k. I'm planning on keeping this car til it won't run any more.
