Used 1999 Chrysler Cirrus Consumer Reviews

1999 Chrysler cirrus rikkia , 03/14/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I worked all summer to get a car and the 99 Chrysler cirrus was the one i bought. It has been the most reliable car anyone in my family has owned. i get between 25-30 MPG, and i have a slight oil and transmission leak but its no big deal right now. the Cirrus has wonderful handling, and it is definitely built for short people . Report Abuse

Dependable ernie28 , 12/29/2014 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2003 with 86,000 miles and drove it to 204,000 very little repairs. I traded it on a 2015 200C and it was still running strong. The best car I have ever owned. Report Abuse

Amazing car coreyjames , 05/04/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Got this as my first car. Bought from my uncle who babied it everywhere and kept it maintained. It had 130k when i bought it just over a year ago year ago. Now has 155k and still counting. Replaced struts and ball joints at 140k which is a fairly common repair. One blower motor resistor. Being a 17 year old country boy, i knew my way around a car. I BEAT this car to no end. I chirp the tires about 5 days a week every week. Ive topped it at about 115, feels scary as any sedan should! Ive left massive burnouts and clouds of smoke behind me. My car has been up to the doors in mud. Been thru a foot of water. Jumped a few RR tracks...doesnt skip a beat! Quick acceleration, great handling. LOVE IT Report Abuse

Great Buy Ernie , 10/04/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my LXI in 2003 with 86,000 miles it has 151,000 now and runs great. It has been one of the best cars I ever owned. We like the style. It does not look 11 years old. Report Abuse