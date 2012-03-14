Used 1999 Chrysler Cirrus for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler Cirrus searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Cirrus
Read recent reviews for the Chrysler Cirrus
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.723 Reviews
Report abuse
rikkia,03/14/2012
I worked all summer to get a car and the 99 Chrysler cirrus was the one i bought. It has been the most reliable car anyone in my family has owned. i get between 25-30 MPG, and i have a slight oil and transmission leak but its no big deal right now. the Cirrus has wonderful handling, and it is definitely built for short people .