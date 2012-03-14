Used 1999 Chrysler Cirrus for Sale Near Me

Cirrus Reviews & Specs

Overall Consumer Rating
4.723 Reviews
1999 Chrysler cirrus
rikkia,03/14/2012
I worked all summer to get a car and the 99 Chrysler cirrus was the one i bought. It has been the most reliable car anyone in my family has owned. i get between 25-30 MPG, and i have a slight oil and transmission leak but its no big deal right now. the Cirrus has wonderful handling, and it is definitely built for short people .
