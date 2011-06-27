Used 2010 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

REO , 07/31/2018 SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A)

The front end is too low. I have torn off 2 plastic under belly pans, the entire front bumper cover on curbs and parking stops. the front end easily slides right over a parking stop upon entering a parking place. Pulls the entire belly pan or front bumper cover off when backing out. I have even replaced the 20" stock hells with 18" wheels so I could put a larger bias rated tire to lift the front end with no cure. I love the car, I hate to park it. NEVER VALET.