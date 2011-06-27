Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,218
|$26,705
|$29,762
|Clean
|$23,799
|$26,238
|$29,232
|Average
|$22,959
|$25,305
|$28,173
|Rough
|$22,120
|$24,371
|$27,113
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,641
|$29,376
|$32,738
|Clean
|$26,179
|$28,863
|$32,156
|Average
|$25,256
|$27,836
|$30,990
|Rough
|$24,332
|$26,809
|$29,825
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,521
|$31,450
|$35,049
|Clean
|$28,027
|$30,900
|$34,425
|Average
|$27,038
|$29,801
|$33,178
|Rough
|$26,050
|$28,702
|$31,930