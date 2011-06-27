Estimated values
2001 Hyundai XG300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,303
|$2,017
|$2,408
|Clean
|$1,150
|$1,783
|$2,130
|Average
|$843
|$1,317
|$1,572
|Rough
|$536
|$850
|$1,015
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai XG300 L 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,198
|$1,723
|$2,014
|Clean
|$1,057
|$1,524
|$1,781
|Average
|$775
|$1,125
|$1,315
|Rough
|$493
|$727
|$849