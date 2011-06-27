Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,321
|$34,023
|$37,347
|Clean
|$30,906
|$33,571
|$36,844
|Average
|$30,076
|$32,669
|$35,839
|Rough
|$29,246
|$31,766
|$34,834
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,404
|$30,854
|$33,869
|Clean
|$28,028
|$30,445
|$33,413
|Average
|$27,275
|$29,627
|$32,502
|Rough
|$26,522
|$28,808
|$31,590
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,569
|$36,465
|$40,027
|Clean
|$33,124
|$35,982
|$39,489
|Average
|$32,235
|$35,014
|$38,412
|Rough
|$31,345
|$34,047
|$37,334