Estimated values
1998 Dodge Caravan 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$653
|$1,206
|$1,482
|Clean
|$595
|$1,100
|$1,357
|Average
|$480
|$886
|$1,106
|Rough
|$365
|$673
|$855
1998 Dodge Caravan LE 4dr Minivan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$877
|$1,627
|$2,003
|Clean
|$800
|$1,484
|$1,834
|Average
|$645
|$1,196
|$1,494
|Rough
|$490
|$909
|$1,155
1998 Dodge Caravan SE 4dr Minivan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$799
|$1,502
|$1,853
|Clean
|$729
|$1,369
|$1,696
|Average
|$587
|$1,104
|$1,382
|Rough
|$446
|$839
|$1,069