Estimated values
2019 Dodge Durango SXT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,302
|$25,460
|$28,114
|Clean
|$22,877
|$25,000
|$27,606
|Average
|$22,028
|$24,080
|$26,590
|Rough
|$21,179
|$23,160
|$25,574
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,381
|$25,352
|$27,779
|Clean
|$22,955
|$24,894
|$27,277
|Average
|$22,102
|$23,978
|$26,273
|Rough
|$21,250
|$23,062
|$25,269
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,698
|$32,808
|$36,629
|Clean
|$29,157
|$32,216
|$35,967
|Average
|$28,074
|$31,030
|$34,643
|Rough
|$26,992
|$29,845
|$33,319
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,894
|$30,816
|$34,405
|Clean
|$27,386
|$30,259
|$33,783
|Average
|$26,369
|$29,146
|$32,540
|Rough
|$25,353
|$28,032
|$31,296
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Durango GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,512
|$30,593
|$33,155
|Clean
|$27,992
|$30,040
|$32,556
|Average
|$26,953
|$28,935
|$31,358
|Rough
|$25,914
|$27,829
|$30,159
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,255
|$27,899
|$31,150
|Clean
|$24,795
|$27,395
|$30,587
|Average
|$23,874
|$26,387
|$29,461
|Rough
|$22,954
|$25,379
|$28,335
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,323
|$23,437
|$26,034
|Clean
|$20,935
|$23,013
|$25,564
|Average
|$20,157
|$22,166
|$24,623
|Rough
|$19,380
|$21,320
|$23,682
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Durango SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,147
|$50,860
|$54,208
|Clean
|$47,269
|$49,941
|$53,228
|Average
|$45,514
|$48,104
|$51,269
|Rough
|$43,760
|$46,266
|$49,309
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,662
|$34,978
|$39,053
|Clean
|$31,085
|$34,346
|$38,347
|Average
|$29,931
|$33,082
|$36,936
|Rough
|$28,777
|$31,818
|$35,524
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,029
|$34,279
|$38,272
|Clean
|$30,464
|$33,659
|$37,580
|Average
|$29,333
|$32,421
|$36,197
|Rough
|$28,202
|$31,182
|$34,813
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Durango SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,144
|$27,322
|$30,001
|Clean
|$24,686
|$26,829
|$29,459
|Average
|$23,769
|$25,841
|$28,374
|Rough
|$22,853
|$24,854
|$27,290
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,175
|$36,649
|$40,918
|Clean
|$32,570
|$35,987
|$40,179
|Average
|$31,361
|$34,663
|$38,700
|Rough
|$30,152
|$33,338
|$37,221
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,283
|$26,827
|$29,952
|Clean
|$23,841
|$26,343
|$29,411
|Average
|$22,956
|$25,373
|$28,328
|Rough
|$22,071
|$24,404
|$27,246
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,140
|$34,401
|$38,408
|Clean
|$30,573
|$33,779
|$37,714
|Average
|$29,438
|$32,536
|$36,326
|Rough
|$28,303
|$31,293
|$34,938
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Durango GT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,016
|$29,228
|$31,949
|Clean
|$26,524
|$28,700
|$31,371
|Average
|$25,539
|$27,644
|$30,217
|Rough
|$24,554
|$26,588
|$29,062