Estimated values
2019 Dodge Durango SXT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,302$25,460$28,114
Clean$22,877$25,000$27,606
Average$22,028$24,080$26,590
Rough$21,179$23,160$25,574
2019 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,381$25,352$27,779
Clean$22,955$24,894$27,277
Average$22,102$23,978$26,273
Rough$21,250$23,062$25,269
2019 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,698$32,808$36,629
Clean$29,157$32,216$35,967
Average$28,074$31,030$34,643
Rough$26,992$29,845$33,319
2019 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,894$30,816$34,405
Clean$27,386$30,259$33,783
Average$26,369$29,146$32,540
Rough$25,353$28,032$31,296
2019 Dodge Durango GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,512$30,593$33,155
Clean$27,992$30,040$32,556
Average$26,953$28,935$31,358
Rough$25,914$27,829$30,159
2019 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,255$27,899$31,150
Clean$24,795$27,395$30,587
Average$23,874$26,387$29,461
Rough$22,954$25,379$28,335
2019 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,323$23,437$26,034
Clean$20,935$23,013$25,564
Average$20,157$22,166$24,623
Rough$19,380$21,320$23,682
2019 Dodge Durango SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,147$50,860$54,208
Clean$47,269$49,941$53,228
Average$45,514$48,104$51,269
Rough$43,760$46,266$49,309
2019 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,662$34,978$39,053
Clean$31,085$34,346$38,347
Average$29,931$33,082$36,936
Rough$28,777$31,818$35,524
2019 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,029$34,279$38,272
Clean$30,464$33,659$37,580
Average$29,333$32,421$36,197
Rough$28,202$31,182$34,813
2019 Dodge Durango SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,144$27,322$30,001
Clean$24,686$26,829$29,459
Average$23,769$25,841$28,374
Rough$22,853$24,854$27,290
2019 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,175$36,649$40,918
Clean$32,570$35,987$40,179
Average$31,361$34,663$38,700
Rough$30,152$33,338$37,221
2019 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,283$26,827$29,952
Clean$23,841$26,343$29,411
Average$22,956$25,373$28,328
Rough$22,071$24,404$27,246
2019 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,140$34,401$38,408
Clean$30,573$33,779$37,714
Average$29,438$32,536$36,326
Rough$28,303$31,293$34,938
2019 Dodge Durango GT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,016$29,228$31,949
Clean$26,524$28,700$31,371
Average$25,539$27,644$30,217
Rough$24,554$26,588$29,062
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Dodge Durango on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,085 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,346 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Durango is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,085 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,346 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Dodge Durango, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,085 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,346 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Dodge Durango. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Dodge Durango and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Dodge Durango ranges from $28,777 to $39,053, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Dodge Durango is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.