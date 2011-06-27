Estimated values
2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$986
|$1,667
|$2,020
|Clean
|$905
|$1,530
|$1,858
|Average
|$742
|$1,255
|$1,532
|Rough
|$580
|$980
|$1,206
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Grand Caravan EX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$914
|$1,255
|$1,429
|Clean
|$838
|$1,151
|$1,314
|Average
|$688
|$944
|$1,083
|Rough
|$537
|$737
|$853
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,596
|$2,616
|$3,142
|Clean
|$1,465
|$2,400
|$2,889
|Average
|$1,202
|$1,969
|$2,382
|Rough
|$938
|$1,537
|$1,876
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Grand Caravan ES AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,272
|$1,795
|$2,061
|Clean
|$1,168
|$1,647
|$1,895
|Average
|$958
|$1,351
|$1,563
|Rough
|$748
|$1,055
|$1,230
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,192
|$2,048
|$2,491
|Clean
|$1,094
|$1,879
|$2,290
|Average
|$897
|$1,541
|$1,888
|Rough
|$701
|$1,203
|$1,487
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Grand Caravan ES Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,582
|$2,667
|$3,227
|Clean
|$1,451
|$2,447
|$2,967
|Average
|$1,191
|$2,007
|$2,446
|Rough
|$930
|$1,567
|$1,926