Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,725
|$4,679
|$5,723
|Clean
|$2,520
|$4,326
|$5,293
|Average
|$2,110
|$3,619
|$4,433
|Rough
|$1,699
|$2,913
|$3,573
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,478
|$3,564
|$4,143
|Clean
|$2,291
|$3,295
|$3,832
|Average
|$1,918
|$2,757
|$3,209
|Rough
|$1,545
|$2,219
|$2,587
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,105
|$2,858
|$3,259
|Clean
|$1,946
|$2,642
|$3,014
|Average
|$1,629
|$2,210
|$2,524
|Rough
|$1,312
|$1,779
|$2,035
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,050
|$3,076
|$3,624
|Clean
|$1,895
|$2,844
|$3,352
|Average
|$1,586
|$2,379
|$2,807
|Rough
|$1,278
|$1,915
|$2,263
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,326
|$3,426
|$4,014
|Clean
|$2,151
|$3,168
|$3,712
|Average
|$1,800
|$2,650
|$3,109
|Rough
|$1,450
|$2,133
|$2,506
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,141
|$3,195
|$3,757
|Clean
|$1,980
|$2,953
|$3,475
|Average
|$1,657
|$2,471
|$2,910
|Rough
|$1,335
|$1,989
|$2,346
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,104
|$3,044
|$3,545
|Clean
|$1,945
|$2,814
|$3,278
|Average
|$1,628
|$2,354
|$2,746
|Rough
|$1,311
|$1,895
|$2,213