Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Metro 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$905
|$1,374
|$1,615
|Clean
|$796
|$1,212
|$1,428
|Average
|$579
|$887
|$1,054
|Rough
|$362
|$563
|$681
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Metro LSi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$949
|$1,389
|$1,615
|Clean
|$835
|$1,225
|$1,428
|Average
|$607
|$897
|$1,054
|Rough
|$379
|$569
|$681
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Metro LSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$981
|$1,400
|$1,615
|Clean
|$863
|$1,235
|$1,428
|Average
|$627
|$904
|$1,054
|Rough
|$392
|$573
|$681