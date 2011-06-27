  1. Home
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,593$2,071$2,330
Clean$1,425$1,852$2,084
Average$1,088$1,415$1,591
Rough$752$977$1,099
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,243$1,997$2,405
Clean$1,112$1,786$2,151
Average$849$1,364$1,643
Rough$587$942$1,134
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,369$2,042$2,404
Clean$1,224$1,826$2,150
Average$935$1,395$1,642
Rough$646$963$1,134
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,340$1,745$1,963
Clean$1,199$1,561$1,756
Average$916$1,192$1,341
Rough$633$823$926
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,339$1,996$2,351
Clean$1,198$1,785$2,103
Average$915$1,363$1,606
Rough$632$941$1,109
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,342$2,153$2,590
Clean$1,200$1,925$2,316
Average$917$1,470$1,769
Rough$633$1,015$1,222
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,176$1,900$2,291
Clean$1,052$1,699$2,049
Average$804$1,298$1,565
Rough$555$896$1,080
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,657$2,163$2,436
Clean$1,482$1,934$2,179
Average$1,132$1,477$1,664
Rough$782$1,020$1,149
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,226$1,981$2,389
Clean$1,096$1,772$2,137
Average$837$1,353$1,632
Rough$579$935$1,127
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,309$2,100$2,526
Clean$1,171$1,878$2,259
Average$895$1,434$1,725
Rough$618$990$1,191
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,199 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,561 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Tahoe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,199 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,561 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,199 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,561 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe ranges from $633 to $1,963, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.