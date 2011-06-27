Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,593
|$2,071
|$2,330
|Clean
|$1,425
|$1,852
|$2,084
|Average
|$1,088
|$1,415
|$1,591
|Rough
|$752
|$977
|$1,099
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,243
|$1,997
|$2,405
|Clean
|$1,112
|$1,786
|$2,151
|Average
|$849
|$1,364
|$1,643
|Rough
|$587
|$942
|$1,134
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,369
|$2,042
|$2,404
|Clean
|$1,224
|$1,826
|$2,150
|Average
|$935
|$1,395
|$1,642
|Rough
|$646
|$963
|$1,134
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,340
|$1,745
|$1,963
|Clean
|$1,199
|$1,561
|$1,756
|Average
|$916
|$1,192
|$1,341
|Rough
|$633
|$823
|$926
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,339
|$1,996
|$2,351
|Clean
|$1,198
|$1,785
|$2,103
|Average
|$915
|$1,363
|$1,606
|Rough
|$632
|$941
|$1,109
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,342
|$2,153
|$2,590
|Clean
|$1,200
|$1,925
|$2,316
|Average
|$917
|$1,470
|$1,769
|Rough
|$633
|$1,015
|$1,222
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,176
|$1,900
|$2,291
|Clean
|$1,052
|$1,699
|$2,049
|Average
|$804
|$1,298
|$1,565
|Rough
|$555
|$896
|$1,080
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,657
|$2,163
|$2,436
|Clean
|$1,482
|$1,934
|$2,179
|Average
|$1,132
|$1,477
|$1,664
|Rough
|$782
|$1,020
|$1,149
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,226
|$1,981
|$2,389
|Clean
|$1,096
|$1,772
|$2,137
|Average
|$837
|$1,353
|$1,632
|Rough
|$579
|$935
|$1,127
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,309
|$2,100
|$2,526
|Clean
|$1,171
|$1,878
|$2,259
|Average
|$895
|$1,434
|$1,725
|Rough
|$618
|$990
|$1,191