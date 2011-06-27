Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,434
|$18,336
|$20,495
|Clean
|$16,039
|$17,895
|$19,998
|Average
|$15,249
|$17,013
|$19,003
|Rough
|$14,459
|$16,131
|$18,008
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,896
|$36,599
|$37,420
|Clean
|$35,033
|$35,719
|$36,512
|Average
|$33,307
|$33,958
|$34,695
|Rough
|$31,581
|$32,198
|$32,879
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,694
|$28,957
|$30,405
|Clean
|$27,028
|$28,261
|$29,667
|Average
|$25,696
|$26,868
|$28,191
|Rough
|$24,364
|$25,475
|$26,715
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,212
|$31,287
|$32,523
|Clean
|$29,485
|$30,535
|$31,733
|Average
|$28,033
|$29,030
|$30,154
|Rough
|$26,580
|$27,525
|$28,576
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,498
|$47,457
|$48,573
|Clean
|$45,380
|$46,315
|$47,394
|Average
|$43,144
|$44,032
|$45,036
|Rough
|$40,908
|$41,750
|$42,678
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,695
|$31,940
|$33,366
|Clean
|$29,957
|$31,172
|$32,556
|Average
|$28,481
|$29,635
|$30,937
|Rough
|$27,005
|$28,099
|$29,317
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,599
|$33,023
|$36,912
|Clean
|$28,887
|$32,229
|$36,016
|Average
|$27,464
|$30,640
|$34,224
|Rough
|$26,040
|$29,052
|$32,432
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,629
|$35,307
|$36,098
|Clean
|$33,796
|$34,458
|$35,222
|Average
|$32,131
|$32,759
|$33,470
|Rough
|$30,466
|$31,061
|$31,717
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,615
|$35,274
|$39,428
|Clean
|$30,855
|$34,426
|$38,471
|Average
|$29,335
|$32,729
|$36,557
|Rough
|$27,815
|$31,032
|$34,643
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,691
|$27,507
|$29,576
|Clean
|$25,074
|$26,845
|$28,858
|Average
|$23,838
|$25,522
|$27,423
|Rough
|$22,603
|$24,199
|$25,987
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,466
|$37,282
|$40,486
|Clean
|$33,638
|$36,386
|$39,503
|Average
|$31,980
|$34,592
|$37,537
|Rough
|$30,323
|$32,799
|$35,572
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,874
|$45,238
|$49,066
|Clean
|$40,868
|$44,150
|$47,875
|Average
|$38,854
|$41,974
|$45,493
|Rough
|$36,840
|$39,798
|$43,112
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,381
|$36,128
|$40,383
|Clean
|$31,602
|$35,259
|$39,403
|Average
|$30,045
|$33,521
|$37,443
|Rough
|$28,488
|$31,783
|$35,482
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,042
|$36,749
|$37,571
|Clean
|$35,175
|$35,865
|$36,660
|Average
|$33,442
|$34,097
|$34,836
|Rough
|$31,709
|$32,329
|$33,012
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,012
|$44,981
|$46,106
|Clean
|$42,954
|$43,899
|$44,987
|Average
|$40,837
|$41,736
|$42,749
|Rough
|$38,721
|$39,572
|$40,511
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,326
|$38,758
|$40,402
|Clean
|$36,428
|$37,825
|$39,421
|Average
|$34,634
|$35,961
|$37,460
|Rough
|$32,839
|$34,097
|$35,498
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,472
|$33,682
|$35,071
|Clean
|$31,692
|$32,872
|$34,219
|Average
|$30,130
|$31,252
|$32,517
|Rough
|$28,569
|$29,632
|$30,814
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,516
|$43,439
|$44,512
|Clean
|$41,494
|$42,395
|$43,432
|Average
|$39,449
|$40,305
|$41,271
|Rough
|$37,405
|$38,215
|$39,110
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,499
|$27,817
|$29,322
|Clean
|$25,862
|$27,148
|$28,611
|Average
|$24,588
|$25,809
|$27,187
|Rough
|$23,314
|$24,471
|$25,764
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,964
|$29,391
|$31,024
|Clean
|$27,292
|$28,684
|$30,271
|Average
|$25,947
|$27,271
|$28,765
|Rough
|$24,602
|$25,857
|$27,259
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,652
|$23,998
|$25,536
|Clean
|$22,108
|$23,421
|$24,916
|Average
|$21,018
|$22,267
|$23,676
|Rough
|$19,929
|$21,112
|$22,437
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,473
|$46,364
|$47,403
|Clean
|$44,380
|$45,249
|$46,253
|Average
|$42,193
|$43,019
|$43,952
|Rough
|$40,007
|$40,789
|$41,650
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,231
|$38,322
|$39,581
|Clean
|$36,336
|$37,400
|$38,620
|Average
|$34,546
|$35,557
|$36,699
|Rough
|$32,755
|$33,713
|$34,777
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,204
|$32,532
|$34,055
|Clean
|$30,454
|$31,750
|$33,228
|Average
|$28,953
|$30,185
|$31,575
|Rough
|$27,453
|$28,620
|$29,922
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,391
|$26,098
|$29,172
|Clean
|$22,829
|$25,470
|$28,464
|Average
|$21,704
|$24,215
|$27,048
|Rough
|$20,579
|$22,960
|$25,632
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,627
|$28,089
|$29,760
|Clean
|$25,987
|$27,413
|$29,037
|Average
|$24,706
|$26,062
|$27,593
|Rough
|$23,426
|$24,711
|$26,148
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,882
|$30,390
|$32,113
|Clean
|$28,188
|$29,659
|$31,333
|Average
|$26,799
|$28,197
|$29,775
|Rough
|$25,410
|$26,735
|$28,216
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,351
|$43,281
|$44,361
|Clean
|$41,333
|$42,240
|$43,284
|Average
|$39,297
|$40,158
|$41,130
|Rough
|$37,260
|$38,076
|$38,977
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,845
|$49,802
|$50,918
|Clean
|$47,670
|$48,604
|$49,682
|Average
|$45,322
|$46,209
|$47,210
|Rough
|$42,973
|$43,813
|$44,738
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,573
|$29,103
|$30,851
|Clean
|$26,910
|$28,403
|$30,102
|Average
|$25,584
|$27,003
|$28,605
|Rough
|$24,258
|$25,603
|$27,107
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,781
|$38,806
|$43,376
|Clean
|$33,945
|$37,872
|$42,323
|Average
|$32,272
|$36,006
|$40,217
|Rough
|$30,600
|$34,139
|$38,111
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,506
|$31,847
|$33,385
|Clean
|$29,772
|$31,081
|$32,574
|Average
|$28,305
|$29,549
|$30,954
|Rough
|$26,838
|$28,017
|$29,333