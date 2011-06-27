  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,434$18,336$20,495
Clean$16,039$17,895$19,998
Average$15,249$17,013$19,003
Rough$14,459$16,131$18,008
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,896$36,599$37,420
Clean$35,033$35,719$36,512
Average$33,307$33,958$34,695
Rough$31,581$32,198$32,879
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,694$28,957$30,405
Clean$27,028$28,261$29,667
Average$25,696$26,868$28,191
Rough$24,364$25,475$26,715
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,212$31,287$32,523
Clean$29,485$30,535$31,733
Average$28,033$29,030$30,154
Rough$26,580$27,525$28,576
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,498$47,457$48,573
Clean$45,380$46,315$47,394
Average$43,144$44,032$45,036
Rough$40,908$41,750$42,678
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,506$31,847$33,385
Clean$29,772$31,081$32,574
Average$28,305$29,549$30,954
Rough$26,838$28,017$29,333
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,108 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,421 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,108 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,421 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,108 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,421 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $19,929 to $25,536, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.