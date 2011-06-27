  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2013 Subaru Legacy
  5. Appraisal value

2013 Subaru Legacy Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 3.6R 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,564$9,578$11,312
Clean$7,124$9,029$10,645
Average$6,245$7,930$9,310
Rough$5,365$6,832$7,976
Sell my 2013 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,317$9,438$11,258
Clean$6,891$8,896$10,594
Average$6,040$7,814$9,266
Rough$5,189$6,732$7,939
Sell my 2013 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,915$8,824$10,467
Clean$6,513$8,318$9,850
Average$5,709$7,307$8,615
Rough$4,904$6,295$7,381
Sell my 2013 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,076$7,727$9,149
Clean$5,722$7,284$8,610
Average$5,016$6,398$7,531
Rough$4,309$5,512$6,451
Sell my 2013 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,444$9,532$11,325
Clean$7,011$8,985$10,657
Average$6,145$7,892$9,321
Rough$5,280$6,799$7,986
Sell my 2013 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,482$9,553$11,336
Clean$7,047$9,006$10,668
Average$6,176$7,910$9,330
Rough$5,306$6,815$7,993
Sell my 2013 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,451$10,772$12,768
Clean$7,959$10,154$12,015
Average$6,977$8,919$10,509
Rough$5,994$7,684$9,003
Sell my 2013 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,925$9,031$10,836
Clean$6,523$8,514$10,197
Average$5,717$7,478$8,919
Rough$4,912$6,442$7,641
Sell my 2013 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,451$9,627$11,494
Clean$7,018$9,075$10,816
Average$6,151$7,971$9,461
Rough$5,285$6,867$8,105
Sell my 2013 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,696$8,808$10,615
Clean$6,307$8,303$9,989
Average$5,528$7,293$8,737
Rough$4,749$6,283$7,485
Sell my 2013 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,765$8,905$10,737
Clean$6,372$8,394$10,104
Average$5,585$7,373$8,837
Rough$4,798$6,352$7,571
Sell my 2013 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Subaru Legacy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,722 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,284 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Legacy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,722 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,284 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Subaru Legacy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,722 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,284 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Subaru Legacy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Subaru Legacy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Subaru Legacy ranges from $4,309 to $9,149, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Subaru Legacy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.