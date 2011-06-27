Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 3.6R 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,564
|$9,578
|$11,312
|Clean
|$7,124
|$9,029
|$10,645
|Average
|$6,245
|$7,930
|$9,310
|Rough
|$5,365
|$6,832
|$7,976
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,317
|$9,438
|$11,258
|Clean
|$6,891
|$8,896
|$10,594
|Average
|$6,040
|$7,814
|$9,266
|Rough
|$5,189
|$6,732
|$7,939
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,915
|$8,824
|$10,467
|Clean
|$6,513
|$8,318
|$9,850
|Average
|$5,709
|$7,307
|$8,615
|Rough
|$4,904
|$6,295
|$7,381
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,076
|$7,727
|$9,149
|Clean
|$5,722
|$7,284
|$8,610
|Average
|$5,016
|$6,398
|$7,531
|Rough
|$4,309
|$5,512
|$6,451
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,444
|$9,532
|$11,325
|Clean
|$7,011
|$8,985
|$10,657
|Average
|$6,145
|$7,892
|$9,321
|Rough
|$5,280
|$6,799
|$7,986
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,482
|$9,553
|$11,336
|Clean
|$7,047
|$9,006
|$10,668
|Average
|$6,176
|$7,910
|$9,330
|Rough
|$5,306
|$6,815
|$7,993
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,451
|$10,772
|$12,768
|Clean
|$7,959
|$10,154
|$12,015
|Average
|$6,977
|$8,919
|$10,509
|Rough
|$5,994
|$7,684
|$9,003
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,925
|$9,031
|$10,836
|Clean
|$6,523
|$8,514
|$10,197
|Average
|$5,717
|$7,478
|$8,919
|Rough
|$4,912
|$6,442
|$7,641
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,451
|$9,627
|$11,494
|Clean
|$7,018
|$9,075
|$10,816
|Average
|$6,151
|$7,971
|$9,461
|Rough
|$5,285
|$6,867
|$8,105
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,696
|$8,808
|$10,615
|Clean
|$6,307
|$8,303
|$9,989
|Average
|$5,528
|$7,293
|$8,737
|Rough
|$4,749
|$6,283
|$7,485
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,765
|$8,905
|$10,737
|Clean
|$6,372
|$8,394
|$10,104
|Average
|$5,585
|$7,373
|$8,837
|Rough
|$4,798
|$6,352
|$7,571