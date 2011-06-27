Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius v Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,840
|$12,932
|$14,940
|Clean
|$10,258
|$12,248
|$14,114
|Average
|$9,095
|$10,880
|$12,463
|Rough
|$7,932
|$9,512
|$10,811
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius v Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,178
|$13,286
|$15,312
|Clean
|$10,579
|$12,583
|$14,466
|Average
|$9,379
|$11,178
|$12,773
|Rough
|$8,180
|$9,772
|$11,081
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius v Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,079
|$14,046
|$15,954
|Clean
|$11,431
|$13,303
|$15,072
|Average
|$10,135
|$11,817
|$13,309
|Rough
|$8,839
|$10,331
|$11,546