Used 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV Consumer Reviews

The best SUV we have ever owned Logan Franks , 09/29/2016 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) 41 of 41 people found this review helpful Our 2002 Chevy Trailblazer is just about to hit 300,000 Miles on the odometer. We have done regular maintenance every 3,000 miles. We have had only one minor issue, which was a coil pack. Everything else about this vehicle has been perfect. Ours is our daily driver and is garage kept. I tend to do around 100 miles of driving on it each day. It is an amazing truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best SUV I've ever owned!!! metalbourne , 12/10/2012 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I've had around 28 cars and suv's and this one is my favorite (the only one that comes close was my 2002 Tahoe LT). I purchased my TB with 72,000 miles on it 3 years ago and now have 115,000 on it and have only done normal things (tune up, tires, brakes, fluids, belts, lights). The only major thing that I had to do was the flex plate on the transmission was cracked. My TB is used every day for work and I do a lot of city driving and it turns better then most sub-compact cars do and can fit in most if not all parking garages in Philly, New York, Washington DC, and so on. The ride is great, the truck is easy to work on and tows my pop up with ease couldn't be happier with this pack-mule.

Best Car i've ever had miwemiwe , 10/19/2012 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought my TB in 2004 and it had 80k miles, was a rebuilt and now in 2012 it has 160k miles. Awesome car, barely brakes down other than ussual battery and tire replacelement. The only thing i notices that's begining to break down is the window power but to do date it's been awesome car with fog lights still working.

Awesome Vehicle that saved my life nettzspot@yahoo.com , 11/29/2015 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) 18 of 20 people found this review helpful Had I been driving my Pontiac I would be dead. The accident was really bad and is costing a lot to fix my trail blazer, but I would now and will always trust my Chevy SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value