Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews

First Chevy in 35 Years! Rasmaxwell , 06/19/2018 LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 20 of 22 people found this review helpful It has been a long time since I last owned a GM product. After driving the Tahoe, there were a number of things that appealed to me: 1. excellent front seats, 2. very good instrumentation, 3. good quality interior materials, 4. a great highway cruiser and quiet too, and 5. the front/rear/rear cross traffic sensors. I have to be honest though, the standard headlights are awful. During my multiple test drives in the Spring, it was never dark enough for me to evaluate the headlights. There is absolutely no excuse for such poor low beam headlights on such an expensive vehicle. If I don't keep the car for more than a year or two, it will be because of the headlights. Dinged my overall review because of the headlights. Update 12/19/18 - reiterating that the headlights are awful for a vehicle in its price class. Update 6/19/19 - sold the car. Night driving with poor headlights is dangerous. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Worst new car experience Dave , 03/14/2019 Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've never had a new vehicle at the dealership for warranty work as much as this junk. Within the first month I had water flowing out of the overhead console due to the antenna leaking. Also the trim piece under the wipers was warped. Both were replaced by the dealership and I was reassured that it wouldn't leak again. Four months later and both issues were back and repaired. Eight months in and the 10 speed transmission is acting up as well as the parking sensors, blind spot monitoring and theft deterrent systems going haywire. This is definitely my last new GM purchase and I look forward to the lease ending. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great performance Excellent value Mark , 04/15/2018 LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful The 2017 Tahoe is significantly improved over the 2009 Yukon that I previously owned. The engine is powerful, responsive, and very quiet at idle. The handling is excellent, and the most noticeable improvement. Gas mileage is also improved, but like most SUVs greatly dependent on how you drive, and how fast you are driving especially on the highway. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

New SDI , 09/21/2018 LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Good buy... very good mpg compared to my older model..power train warranty Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value