Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews
First Chevy in 35 Years!
It has been a long time since I last owned a GM product. After driving the Tahoe, there were a number of things that appealed to me: 1. excellent front seats, 2. very good instrumentation, 3. good quality interior materials, 4. a great highway cruiser and quiet too, and 5. the front/rear/rear cross traffic sensors. I have to be honest though, the standard headlights are awful. During my multiple test drives in the Spring, it was never dark enough for me to evaluate the headlights. There is absolutely no excuse for such poor low beam headlights on such an expensive vehicle. If I don't keep the car for more than a year or two, it will be because of the headlights. Dinged my overall review because of the headlights. Update 12/19/18 - reiterating that the headlights are awful for a vehicle in its price class. Update 6/19/19 - sold the car. Night driving with poor headlights is dangerous.
Worst new car experience
I've never had a new vehicle at the dealership for warranty work as much as this junk. Within the first month I had water flowing out of the overhead console due to the antenna leaking. Also the trim piece under the wipers was warped. Both were replaced by the dealership and I was reassured that it wouldn't leak again. Four months later and both issues were back and repaired. Eight months in and the 10 speed transmission is acting up as well as the parking sensors, blind spot monitoring and theft deterrent systems going haywire. This is definitely my last new GM purchase and I look forward to the lease ending.
Great performance Excellent value
The 2017 Tahoe is significantly improved over the 2009 Yukon that I previously owned. The engine is powerful, responsive, and very quiet at idle. The handling is excellent, and the most noticeable improvement. Gas mileage is also improved, but like most SUVs greatly dependent on how you drive, and how fast you are driving especially on the highway.
New
Good buy... very good mpg compared to my older model..power train warranty
The Tahoe should be called a financial mistake
We bought our Tahoe brand new the cream of the crop with a $70,000 price tag! 6.2 engine 10 speed transmission we thought we could go fast and love it, at first we did! We bought it in May I could roll the window down and feel the breeze, than June hits its hot in that sucker. I crank up the a/c it seemingly gets hotter in that sucker! I called the dealer they look into it oops they forgot to put refrigerant in it. Simple fix things are going good and cooling down. One day I open the back door and the seal falls off, just falls the eff off! Kill me who "forgot" the clips on the door seal?! Chevrolet did, that's who. Next thing I know 2 body bolts have wore holes in the carpet. Help me Jesus I'm getting frustrated but the local dealer gets it fixed for me. We go a solid 5 months no problems we fall back in love with a $70,000 mistake. Than it happens I back out of the drive I'm on the road put it in drive and NOTHING happens I calmly shift to neutral and try again and BOOM it slams into drive with a big thud and i eat the steering wheel. I start to panic that maybe that did not just happen and I'm crazy. I gather some witness to confirm I'm not crazy, no indeed I am not. Chevrolet thinks I'm crazy it "never" happened to them but it happens to me 5 plus times a week. This sadly will be my last Chevy product, I can buy the same [non-permissible content removed] quality for half the money going with another manufacture. If you have $70,000 to blow the new Tahoe is a great choice!
