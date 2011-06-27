Used 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews

BEST I'VE EVER OWNED Doris Patterson , 05/01/2015 LS 4dr SUV w/1WT (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful I've owned a Chevrolet Caprice Classic; a Pontiac LeMans Sports Coupe; a Pontiac Bonneville; and a Mazda 626 and a 2009 Blazer. Knew for a long time what I wanted, but settled for a Blazer. 4x4. It was ok, but not what I had been wanting. Decided they weren't getting any cheaper;finally locate the Tahoe. It was in another state; Bose speakers; burgundy; 3 row seats. Bought it in January 2006. Drove 300 miles to get it. Never looked back. The mileage is 17.7. And I guess that's ok for as large a vehicle it is. I travel in my job every 3-4 months and I'm never tired when I arrive. The Tahoe is everything I ever wanted. It looks like new. I've had several people wanting to buy it. __________________ Still best automobile I've ever owned. It is now over 10 years old and people still stop me wanting to buy it. I've kept it as clean as possible, inside and out. Of course keeping it garaged helps. Looking around, but cannot seem to let it go. We have bonded! Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Performance of 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe KEVIN KILCOYNE , 07/29/2006 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Very reliable, comfortable ride for an SUV. Smooth operation, very good transmission. Very good overall performance, satisfied owner.

I really like mine Sheri , 01/15/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have the LT model and I love it. It handles really well. Turning radius and parking are not a problem. After reading the comments on sore bottoms, I feel like the seats could be more comfy, but I'm not certain if I'm noticing something I otherwise wouldn't have. I have to say, that the seats are much more comfortable than the ones in the Toyota Sequoia. Maintaining the legroom, it would have been nice if there was more cargo space w/out having to fold down the rear row of seats -- I didn't want a full lenghth Suburban. The styling is elegant, if not trendy. And speaking of legroom, the driver's seat has plenty of legroom, this is important if you are tall like me.

Great alternative to the mini-van KAD , 04/03/2006 6 of 7 people found this review helpful We bought the Tahoe to replace the mini- van that finally broke beyond repair. We are a family of 7 and everyone loves the room, ride, and comfort of the Tahoe. I'm getting better gas mileage than anybody I talk to with an equivalent type vehicle.