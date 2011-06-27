Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,810
|$2,449
|$2,810
|Clean
|$1,609
|$2,181
|$2,500
|Average
|$1,205
|$1,644
|$1,881
|Rough
|$802
|$1,108
|$1,261
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,765
|$2,512
|$2,932
|Clean
|$1,569
|$2,237
|$2,609
|Average
|$1,175
|$1,687
|$1,962
|Rough
|$782
|$1,136
|$1,315
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,990
|$2,743
|$3,169
|Clean
|$1,768
|$2,442
|$2,819
|Average
|$1,325
|$1,841
|$2,120
|Rough
|$882
|$1,241
|$1,422
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,096
|$2,674
|$3,005
|Clean
|$1,862
|$2,381
|$2,674
|Average
|$1,396
|$1,795
|$2,011
|Rough
|$929
|$1,210
|$1,348