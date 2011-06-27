Used 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

Should have made it sooner gary , 10/12/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My last car is Tahoe 2002 LT. It had 145,000 miles with virtually no mechanical problems other than 2 failed power windows. It still runs great so I gave it to one of our store manager. I tow 4000 lb. boat and haul heavy loads of beverages. There is no other Hybrid that can do all that. I have been getting 20.7 mpg in city and highway combined driving. It tows my boat well. I really enjoy the quietness. The back seat doesn't hide away like the older Tahoe so I lose a little cargo space probably due to the space being used for battery storage. I hope the GM doesn't give up its' Hybrid program. Report Abuse

my tahoe leftygolfer , 11/24/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I just bought my Tahoe hybrid 4wd and am very pleased with it. Rides great. Has great acceleration and excellent gas mileage for it's size. I had an 08 enclave before and am much happier with the Tahoe. The Tahoe is very solid and well made.

34k miles Runs Perfect Great Mileage and Big tassopappas1 , 04/29/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We buy a newer used automobile every 12 months or so. We love cars. We have owned several Tahoe since 2007 and suburbans, Land Rover LR3, 2009 Subaru Outback and now this for my wife. It has been a dream. It gets better gas mileage than my new used 2010 Volvo small xc60. Hold seven, the second row bench is a big plus. Plenty of power. Not one problem yet and we are at 34k miles. Good in snow. The Onstar is really nice and the navigation system with XM is one of the best. But the gas mileage for this much vehicle beats all the above mentioned even smaller vehicles including the Subaru (AWD Tahoe in 2WD mode).

A Damned Good Truck.. Paul Sanzone , 03/29/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This truck is everything you dreamed of in a large 8 SUV. The truck rides smooth and is SUPER QUIET! The cabin is roomy, and seating is comfortable. The Hybrid model is loaded to the gills! From the finely appointed leather seats, it's complete with all the power options, navigation, and DVD player. With the Hybrid technology, you are truly saving money on gas! My last SUV was a Nissan Pathfinder SE (V6). The Tahoe uses half the amount of gas that the Pathfinder used. This Hybrid Tahoe gives you (on average) 20 miles per gallon. The warranty from GM is excellent. Overall the handling is good. You must test drive it..YOU WILL BE PLEASANTLY SURPRISED. I love my Tahoe!