Used 1998 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews

Chevy Quality carconjam , 06/20/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought at 20K miles. Exhaust donoughts had to replaced every 35K miles. Electrical problems. Fun rig, but not reliable.

BIG disappointment theboys'mom , 07/01/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've been a fan of CHEVY since my first car (68 Chevelle). But this Suburban has shaken my faith in the most reliable engine, the 350, ever built. First problem with the transmission at 10k miles, gear replacement. Then 4-wheel drive issues, when in 4-wheel HIGH or LOW the car feels like it is braking when turning the steering wheel; the dealership can't find the problem & said do not use the 4-wheel drive feature (makes sense?). More problems w/ trans. @ 45k miles - lost REVERSE. Since then - an exhaust manifold leak & a head gasket replaced (this SUV only has 53k miles on it). Now A/C problems. AGAIN I say - BIG disappointment!

1998 DIESEL Suburban CSpectre , 06/05/2004 7 of 11 people found this review helpful Say what you want about SUV's.. Bought this 1998 Suburban Diesel.. love it.. 20mpg city 24 mpg hwy.. 6.5 turbo diesel is the way to go.. will buy another paid 1.58 for fuel 6/04

Best SUV Ever Owned Best Ever Owned , 10/03/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Purchased with 42k miles and now at 178k miles and still going. I perform maintenance at local mechanic when needed and never replaced the transmission in 178k miles. Brakes should be larger as others have suggested. Great SUV for families and very safe for highway and local traveling. Awesome camping vehicle for tent camping and now towing large Pop up camper. Recommend to anyone looking for late model large SUV.