Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me
- $2,195
1995 Chevrolet Suburban 2500227,388 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1995 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS 7.4 Liter 454cu V8, Automatic Transmission, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Power Windows And Door Locks, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Stereo, Premium Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Power Seats, Roof Rack, Towing Package, Running Boards, Runs And Drives Great, Loads Of Power, If You Need To Tow Something This Is the Vehicle For You, Top Surfaces Need Paint, Priced At Only $2195 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! 925-455-6666, That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! All you need is the down payment and proof of income. Visit our web site at www.perrymorganexpress.com We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol, Financiamiento Disponible. 10% Discount for CASH !! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 with 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNGC26N1SJ326043
Stock: 326043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2019
- $2,895
1995 Chevrolet Suburban 1500190,578 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1995 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4 Wheel Drive 5.7 Liter V8, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Stereo CD, Cruise Control, Power Seats, Power Windows And Door Locks, Roof Rack, Privacy Glass, Running Boards, Two Tone Paint, Rear Barn Doors, Towing Package, Only $2895 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! 925-455-6666, That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Our Average Price Is UNDER $3000, Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. All you need is the down payment, Drivers License and proof of income. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! Lots to choose from. We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. Visit Our Web Site At www.perrymorganexpress.com. 10% Discount For CA$H!!!!!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16K3SJ316838
Stock: 316838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-05-2018
- $5,000
1993 Chevrolet Suburban 1500279,047 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 5.7L V8 engine with 210hp @ 4000rpm and 300ft-lb @ 2800rpm 12mpg combined <b>Equipment</b> Enough room to carry all your cargo, passengers and equipment on a long road trip. Offering a ride height that is above most other vehicles, this unit has great visibility on the road. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this vehicle and drive with confidence. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the vehicle. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Impresses the most discerning driver with the deep polished blue exterior on this model. The Chevrolet Suburban has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. It has a 5.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this 1/2 ton suv. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16K7PJ404704
Stock: UT404704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $10,995
1993 Chevrolet Suburban 150086,915 milesDelivery available*
Sleepy Hollow Motor Sales - New Eagle / Pennsylvania
1993 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN 1500 GOOD CARFAX , LOW MILEAGE , 2 WHEEL DRIVE , LOWERED!! BEIGE EXTERIOR WITH TAN CLOTH INTERIOR THATS NEXT TO NEW!! WHAT GREAT CRUISIN CAR FOR CAR GUY WITH KIDS THAT CANT HAVE C10!! FOUR NEW TIRES , NEW WATER PUMP , NEW RADIATOR , NEW IDLER ARM , NEW PITTMAN ARM , FRESH OIL AND FILTER , BELTECH LOWERING KIT. ONE SUPER NICE SUBURBAN! NEVER IN WINTER. GIVE US CALL AT 724-258-5933.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEC16KXPJ335983
Stock: A-7416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,990
1997 Chevrolet Suburban 1500248,488 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 1997 Chevrolet Suburban 4dr 1500 4WD features a 5.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Victory Red with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - This Chevrolet is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Tow Package, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Locking Tailgate, Luxury Seats, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Power Brakes, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16R4VG130647
Stock: WCM128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- New Listing$2,495
1997 Chevrolet Suburban 1500222,643 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Daystarr Motors - Minnetonka / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16R3VG192248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,950
1999 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT208,713 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
4WD, Gray Vinyl, ABS brakes, Illuminated entry.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16R4XJ428553
Stock: TE1118A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- $2,500
1999 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT183,255 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
4x4! Third Row Seating! Nice! Runs strong! Wow, we have a sharp Suburban for you! The body is in good shape with a clean, shiny, and attractive appearance. I like the smooth, strong, tough, reliable, luxurious, and sporty ride. The interior is in good shape with many nice options. This Suburban comes with tow package, 4x4, chrome running board tubes, power leather bucket seats with center console, excellent tires on factory Allow wheels, large overhead console, roof rack, third row seating, JVC Cd stereo with AUX port, auto, air, 5.7 V8, rear air , 4 wheel ABS brakes, daytime running lights, privacy glass, rear wiper and defroster, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more. If you demand value, third row seating, quality, reliability, and a strong running ride, this beautiful Suburban may be for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16R8XJ370835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,795
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS222,265 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
Clean Local Trade! Make sure to take advantage of our Competitive Financing Programs for ALL types of credit. Extended warranties are available to guarantee you ride smart in your new vehicle. Our Inventory changes weekly, call us at 920-233-5100 to make an appointment for a test drive. We sell and service all makes and models and have over 250 vehicles in inventory. Our employees are friendly and have the experience to make your shopping experience comfortable and enjoyable. Start by filling out a credit application at www.UltimateRidesInc.com and you could be driving home in your new vehicle today! For more pictures and a video on every vehicle in our inventory please visit our website, www.UltimateRidesInc.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNEC16T4YG191683
Stock: 6300W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2019
- $2,339
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS210,347 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Norfolk GM Auto Center - Norfolk / Nebraska
Clean CARFAX. Wildfire Red 2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 4WD, Cloth.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16T4YG159419
Stock: 00325C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- $2,975
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT254,148 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Vanity Mirrors,Full Size Spare Tire,Tow Hooks,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM, Radio,CD Player,Rear Radio Controls,Premium Audio System,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise, Control,Rear Defrost,Four Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V8 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power, Locks,Luggage Rack,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Running Boards,Leather Seats,3rd Row, Seat,Heated Seats,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Leather Wrapped, Steering,Power Steering., Vanity Mirrors,Full Size Spare Tire,Tow Hooks,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,Rear Radio Controls,Premium Audio System,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Four Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V8 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Luggage Rack,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Running Boards,Leather Seats,3rd Row Seat,Heated Seats,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16T8YG109879
Stock: 24159C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $1,500
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT221,447 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
2000 Chevrolet SUBURBAN.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNEC16T1YG176770
Stock: BA21297A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- $1,999Great Deal | $3,280 below market
2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500240,772 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Illinois Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16T91G173922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$2,400Good Deal | $1,487 below market
2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500212,266 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Walker Toyota - Miamisburg / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16T51G101471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,300Fair Deal | $607 below market
2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500120,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gilroy Chevrolet - Gilroy / California
Labor Day Sale Starts Now!! ** Lifetime Powertrain Warranty ** Home Delivery Available ** 'Drive a little and save a lot... in Gilroy Chevrolet.' This vehicle may be equipped with the following features; 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Cargo Doors, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16TX1G159317
Stock: 20T505B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $6,988Fair Deal
2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500163,044 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
.SIMPLY INCREDIBLE......IF YOU WANT A BEAUTY THAN YOU BUY THIS THIS CHEVROLET SUBURBAN ...THIS IS THE NICEST, CLEANEST & BEST DRIVING ONE WE HAVE HAD THIS YEAR...SUPER CLEAN & I DO MEAN SUPER CLEAN CHEVROLET SUBURBAN ...ALL POWER OPTIONS & A WHOLE LOT MORE...I HAVE TO SAY , IT WILL BE VERY HARD TO FIND EVEN A SMALL NICK ON THIS ONE.....MUST SEE YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED, WARRANTY AVAILABLE, EZ FINANCING TRADE WANTED, CALL (425)745-8500 ;See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16T01J167506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$2,879
2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500323,604 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Honda of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
SUMMIT WHITE/MED CHARCOAL GRAY exterior and TAN INTERIOR TRIM interior, LS trim. Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY PWR SE..., Aluminum Wheels, Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Large SUV READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Electrochromic rearview mirror, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY PWR SEATS. Chevrolet LS with SUMMIT WHITE/MED CHARCOAL GRAY exterior and TAN INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 285 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Large SUV. Edmunds.com's review says "With its capable suspension, strong powertrains and seating for nine, the Chevrolet Suburban remains a solid family hauler and tow vehicle.". MORE ABOUT US: Honda of Abilene sells new and used Honda cars, Honda trucks & Honda SUVs in Abilene, TX. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus TT&L and fees. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNEC16T81G245623
Stock: 19314HV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- $8,995
2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500152,253 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Mart of Henderson - Henderson / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16T71G231414
Stock: 18076
Certified Pre-Owned: No