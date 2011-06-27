Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale

  • $2,195

    1995 Chevrolet Suburban 2500

    227,388 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California

    1995 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS 7.4 Liter 454cu V8, Automatic Transmission, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Power Windows And Door Locks, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Stereo, Premium Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Power Seats, Roof Rack, Towing Package, Running Boards, Runs And Drives Great, Loads Of Power, If You Need To Tow Something This Is the Vehicle For You, Top Surfaces Need Paint, Priced At Only $2195 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! 925-455-6666, That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! All you need is the down payment and proof of income. Visit our web site at www.perrymorganexpress.com We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol, Financiamiento Disponible. 10% Discount for CASH !! 925-455-6666

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 with 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNGC26N1SJ326043
    Stock: 326043
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-06-2019

  • $2,895

    1995 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    190,578 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California

    1995 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4 Wheel Drive 5.7 Liter V8, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Stereo CD, Cruise Control, Power Seats, Power Windows And Door Locks, Roof Rack, Privacy Glass, Running Boards, Two Tone Paint, Rear Barn Doors, Towing Package, Only $2895 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! 925-455-6666, That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Our Average Price Is UNDER $3000, Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. All you need is the down payment, Drivers License and proof of income. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! Lots to choose from. We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. Visit Our Web Site At www.perrymorganexpress.com. 10% Discount For CA$H!!!!!! 925-455-6666

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (11 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK16K3SJ316838
    Stock: 316838
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 10-05-2018

  • $5,000

    1993 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    279,047 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana

    <b>Vehicle Details</b> 5.7L V8 engine with 210hp @ 4000rpm and 300ft-lb @ 2800rpm 12mpg combined <b>Equipment</b> Enough room to carry all your cargo, passengers and equipment on a long road trip. Offering a ride height that is above most other vehicles, this unit has great visibility on the road. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this vehicle and drive with confidence. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the vehicle. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Impresses the most discerning driver with the deep polished blue exterior on this model. The Chevrolet Suburban has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. It has a 5.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this 1/2 ton suv. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK16K7PJ404704
    Stock: UT404704
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $10,995

    1993 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    86,915 miles
    Delivery available*

    Sleepy Hollow Motor Sales - New Eagle / Pennsylvania

    1993 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN 1500 GOOD CARFAX , LOW MILEAGE , 2 WHEEL DRIVE , LOWERED!! BEIGE EXTERIOR WITH TAN CLOTH INTERIOR THATS NEXT TO NEW!! WHAT GREAT CRUISIN CAR FOR CAR GUY WITH KIDS THAT CANT HAVE C10!! FOUR NEW TIRES , NEW WATER PUMP , NEW RADIATOR , NEW IDLER ARM , NEW PITTMAN ARM , FRESH OIL AND FILTER , BELTECH LOWERING KIT. ONE SUPER NICE SUBURBAN! NEVER IN WINTER. GIVE US CALL AT 724-258-5933.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with 6000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNEC16KXPJ335983
    Stock: A-7416
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,990

    1997 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    248,488 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois

    This 1997 Chevrolet Suburban 4dr 1500 4WD features a 5.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Victory Red with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - This Chevrolet is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Tow Package, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Locking Tailgate, Luxury Seats, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Power Brakes, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GNFK16R4VG130647
    Stock: WCM128
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • New Listing
    $2,495

    1997 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    222,643 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Daystarr Motors - Minnetonka / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GNFK16R3VG192248
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,950

    1999 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    208,713 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire

    4WD, Gray Vinyl, ABS brakes, Illuminated entry.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK16R4XJ428553
    Stock: TE1118A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-12-2020

  • $2,500

    1999 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    183,255 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois

    4x4! Third Row Seating! Nice! Runs strong! Wow, we have a sharp Suburban for you! The body is in good shape with a clean, shiny, and attractive appearance. I like the smooth, strong, tough, reliable, luxurious, and sporty ride. The interior is in good shape with many nice options. This Suburban comes with tow package, 4x4, chrome running board tubes, power leather bucket seats with center console, excellent tires on factory Allow wheels, large overhead console, roof rack, third row seating, JVC Cd stereo with AUX port, auto, air, 5.7 V8, rear air , 4 wheel ABS brakes, daytime running lights, privacy glass, rear wiper and defroster, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more. If you demand value, third row seating, quality, reliability, and a strong running ride, this beautiful Suburban may be for you!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK16R8XJ370835
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,795

    2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    222,265 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin

    Clean Local Trade! Make sure to take advantage of our Competitive Financing Programs for ALL types of credit. Extended warranties are available to guarantee you ride smart in your new vehicle. Our Inventory changes weekly, call us at 920-233-5100 to make an appointment for a test drive. We sell and service all makes and models and have over 250 vehicles in inventory. Our employees are friendly and have the experience to make your shopping experience comfortable and enjoyable. Start by filling out a credit application at www.UltimateRidesInc.com and you could be driving home in your new vehicle today! For more pictures and a video on every vehicle in our inventory please visit our website, www.UltimateRidesInc.com

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with 8000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GNEC16T4YG191683
    Stock: 6300W
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-08-2019

  • $2,339

    2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    210,347 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Norfolk GM Auto Center - Norfolk / Nebraska

    Clean CARFAX. Wildfire Red 2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 4WD, Cloth.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GNFK16T4YG159419
    Stock: 00325C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-08-2020

  • $2,975

    2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    254,148 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa

    Vanity Mirrors,Full Size Spare Tire,Tow Hooks,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM, Radio,CD Player,Rear Radio Controls,Premium Audio System,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise, Control,Rear Defrost,Four Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V8 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power, Locks,Luggage Rack,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Running Boards,Leather Seats,3rd Row, Seat,Heated Seats,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Leather Wrapped, Steering,Power Steering., Vanity Mirrors,Full Size Spare Tire,Tow Hooks,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,Rear Radio Controls,Premium Audio System,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Four Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V8 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Luggage Rack,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Running Boards,Leather Seats,3rd Row Seat,Heated Seats,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GNFK16T8YG109879
    Stock: 24159C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2020

  • $1,500

    2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    221,447 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah

    2000 Chevrolet SUBURBAN.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See store for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GNEC16T1YG176770
    Stock: BA21297A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-08-2020

  • $1,999Great Deal | $3,280 below market

    2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    240,772 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Illinois Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GNFK16T91G173922
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $2,400Good Deal | $1,487 below market

    2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    212,266 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Walker Toyota - Miamisburg / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GNFK16T51G101471
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $6,300Fair Deal | $607 below market

    2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    120,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gilroy Chevrolet - Gilroy / California

    Labor Day Sale Starts Now!! ** Lifetime Powertrain Warranty ** Home Delivery Available ** 'Drive a little and save a lot... in Gilroy Chevrolet.' This vehicle may be equipped with the following features; 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Cargo Doors, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GNFK16TX1G159317
    Stock: 20T505B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $6,988Fair Deal

    2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    163,044 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington

    .SIMPLY INCREDIBLE......IF YOU WANT A BEAUTY THAN YOU BUY THIS THIS CHEVROLET SUBURBAN ...THIS IS THE NICEST, CLEANEST & BEST DRIVING ONE WE HAVE HAD THIS YEAR...SUPER CLEAN & I DO MEAN SUPER CLEAN CHEVROLET SUBURBAN ...ALL POWER OPTIONS & A WHOLE LOT MORE...I HAVE TO SAY , IT WILL BE VERY HARD TO FIND EVEN A SMALL NICK ON THIS ONE.....MUST SEE YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED, WARRANTY AVAILABLE, EZ FINANCING TRADE WANTED, CALL (425)745-8500 ;See us only when quality and price matter

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK16T01J167506
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $2,879

    2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    323,604 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Honda of Abilene - Abilene / Texas

    SUMMIT WHITE/MED CHARCOAL GRAY exterior and TAN INTERIOR TRIM interior, LS trim. Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY PWR SE..., Aluminum Wheels, Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Large SUV READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Electrochromic rearview mirror, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY PWR SEATS. Chevrolet LS with SUMMIT WHITE/MED CHARCOAL GRAY exterior and TAN INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 285 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Large SUV. Edmunds.com's review says "With its capable suspension, strong powertrains and seating for nine, the Chevrolet Suburban remains a solid family hauler and tow vehicle.". MORE ABOUT US: Honda of Abilene sells new and used Honda cars, Honda trucks & Honda SUVs in Abilene, TX. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus TT&L and fees. See dealer for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GNEC16T81G245623
    Stock: 19314HV
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-05-2020

  • $8,995

    2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    152,253 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Mart of Henderson - Henderson / North Carolina

    CLEANED BY TOMMIE FOGG 6/5/20

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GNFK16T71G231414
    Stock: 18076
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

