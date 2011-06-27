  1. Home
2017 Jeep Compass Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass All New Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,622$13,946$15,329
Clean$12,301$13,588$14,929
Average$11,661$12,871$14,130
Rough$11,021$12,154$13,330
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass All New Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,483$18,875$20,330
Clean$17,039$18,390$19,800
Average$16,152$17,420$18,740
Rough$15,265$16,449$17,679
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,924$14,232$15,599
Clean$12,596$13,867$15,192
Average$11,941$13,135$14,378
Rough$11,285$12,403$13,565
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass All New Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,673$14,964$16,313
Clean$13,326$14,580$15,887
Average$12,633$13,810$15,036
Rough$11,939$13,041$14,186
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,150$16,400$17,708
Clean$14,765$15,979$17,246
Average$13,997$15,135$16,322
Rough$13,228$14,292$15,399
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,730$12,031$13,390
Clean$10,458$11,722$13,041
Average$9,913$11,103$12,343
Rough$9,369$10,485$11,644
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,236$15,478$16,776
Clean$13,875$15,080$16,338
Average$13,152$14,285$15,463
Rough$12,430$13,489$14,588
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,590$13,449$14,347
Clean$12,271$13,103$13,973
Average$11,632$12,412$13,225
Rough$10,994$11,720$12,476
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass All New Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,573$15,906$17,300
Clean$14,203$15,497$16,849
Average$13,464$14,680$15,947
Rough$12,725$13,862$15,045
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,032$13,286$14,596
Clean$11,727$12,944$14,216
Average$11,117$12,261$13,455
Rough$10,506$11,578$12,693
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass Sport SE 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,404$12,596$13,844
Clean$11,115$12,273$13,483
Average$10,536$11,625$12,760
Rough$9,958$10,977$12,038
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,349$15,778$17,270
Clean$13,985$15,372$16,820
Average$13,258$14,561$15,919
Rough$12,530$13,750$15,018
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,402$15,570$16,791
Clean$14,037$15,170$16,354
Average$13,306$14,369$15,478
Rough$12,575$13,569$14,602
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,375$14,913$16,518
Clean$13,036$14,530$16,088
Average$12,357$13,763$15,226
Rough$11,679$12,996$14,365
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass All New Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,956$19,371$20,849
Clean$17,500$18,873$20,305
Average$16,589$17,877$19,218
Rough$15,679$16,882$18,131
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass All New Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,998$16,355$17,773
Clean$14,618$15,935$17,309
Average$13,857$15,094$16,382
Rough$13,096$14,253$15,455
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Jeep Compass on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,458 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,722 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Compass is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,458 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,722 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Jeep Compass, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,458 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,722 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Jeep Compass. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Jeep Compass and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Jeep Compass ranges from $9,369 to $13,390, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Jeep Compass is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.