Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass All New Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,622
|$13,946
|$15,329
|Clean
|$12,301
|$13,588
|$14,929
|Average
|$11,661
|$12,871
|$14,130
|Rough
|$11,021
|$12,154
|$13,330
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass All New Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,483
|$18,875
|$20,330
|Clean
|$17,039
|$18,390
|$19,800
|Average
|$16,152
|$17,420
|$18,740
|Rough
|$15,265
|$16,449
|$17,679
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,924
|$14,232
|$15,599
|Clean
|$12,596
|$13,867
|$15,192
|Average
|$11,941
|$13,135
|$14,378
|Rough
|$11,285
|$12,403
|$13,565
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass All New Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,673
|$14,964
|$16,313
|Clean
|$13,326
|$14,580
|$15,887
|Average
|$12,633
|$13,810
|$15,036
|Rough
|$11,939
|$13,041
|$14,186
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,150
|$16,400
|$17,708
|Clean
|$14,765
|$15,979
|$17,246
|Average
|$13,997
|$15,135
|$16,322
|Rough
|$13,228
|$14,292
|$15,399
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,730
|$12,031
|$13,390
|Clean
|$10,458
|$11,722
|$13,041
|Average
|$9,913
|$11,103
|$12,343
|Rough
|$9,369
|$10,485
|$11,644
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,236
|$15,478
|$16,776
|Clean
|$13,875
|$15,080
|$16,338
|Average
|$13,152
|$14,285
|$15,463
|Rough
|$12,430
|$13,489
|$14,588
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,590
|$13,449
|$14,347
|Clean
|$12,271
|$13,103
|$13,973
|Average
|$11,632
|$12,412
|$13,225
|Rough
|$10,994
|$11,720
|$12,476
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass All New Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,573
|$15,906
|$17,300
|Clean
|$14,203
|$15,497
|$16,849
|Average
|$13,464
|$14,680
|$15,947
|Rough
|$12,725
|$13,862
|$15,045
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,032
|$13,286
|$14,596
|Clean
|$11,727
|$12,944
|$14,216
|Average
|$11,117
|$12,261
|$13,455
|Rough
|$10,506
|$11,578
|$12,693
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass Sport SE 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,404
|$12,596
|$13,844
|Clean
|$11,115
|$12,273
|$13,483
|Average
|$10,536
|$11,625
|$12,760
|Rough
|$9,958
|$10,977
|$12,038
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,349
|$15,778
|$17,270
|Clean
|$13,985
|$15,372
|$16,820
|Average
|$13,258
|$14,561
|$15,919
|Rough
|$12,530
|$13,750
|$15,018
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,402
|$15,570
|$16,791
|Clean
|$14,037
|$15,170
|$16,354
|Average
|$13,306
|$14,369
|$15,478
|Rough
|$12,575
|$13,569
|$14,602
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,375
|$14,913
|$16,518
|Clean
|$13,036
|$14,530
|$16,088
|Average
|$12,357
|$13,763
|$15,226
|Rough
|$11,679
|$12,996
|$14,365
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass All New Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,956
|$19,371
|$20,849
|Clean
|$17,500
|$18,873
|$20,305
|Average
|$16,589
|$17,877
|$19,218
|Rough
|$15,679
|$16,882
|$18,131
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Compass All New Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,998
|$16,355
|$17,773
|Clean
|$14,618
|$15,935
|$17,309
|Average
|$13,857
|$15,094
|$16,382
|Rough
|$13,096
|$14,253
|$15,455