Estimated values
2006 INFINITI FX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,433
|$5,041
|$5,924
|Clean
|$3,190
|$4,680
|$5,495
|Average
|$2,706
|$3,960
|$4,637
|Rough
|$2,221
|$3,239
|$3,778
Estimated values
2006 INFINITI FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,254
|$4,840
|$5,710
|Clean
|$3,025
|$4,494
|$5,297
|Average
|$2,565
|$3,802
|$4,469
|Rough
|$2,106
|$3,110
|$3,642